Program Information
State Of The City reports
#2 - David Douglass, Whitehaven Cumbria coking coal pit to go-ahead 00:40:00
#3 - Sandi Adams zero carbon suicide timeline and sustainable development goals 01:30:00
#4 - Roy Pumphrey Stop Hinkley C may not come online until 2036 00:15:00
#5 - Emma Best Greater London ULEZ Extension 00:15:00
#6 - Paul Mobbs - George Monbiot's MultiLevel Marketing of Ecomodernism - The MetaBlog no24 00:35:00
#7 - Scott Ritter - Russia has done a good job 01:00:00
#8 - Rosa Koire - Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 and The Great Reset - 00:40:00

