Summary: Enjoy our Show! Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on this show, we welcome from Tehachapi, California, Mr. Robin Hairston, creator of the Native Blues Rock band “Blue Mountain Tribe. They just dropped their 2nd album, and it’s called “Oh Great Warrior.” They currently hold the title for “Best Blues Video” at this years Native American Music Awards, Blue Moutain Tribe is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, visit us to read all about them at www.indigenousinmusic.com/blue-mountain-tribe-interview.



Enjoy music from Blue Mountain Tribe, Xit, Tracy Lee Nelson, Murray Porter, Shawn Michael Perry, Midnight Sparrows, The City Lines, Latin Vibe, Crystal Shawanda, Raye Zaragoza, Samantha Crain, Aysanabee, DJ Shub, David Laronde, Toko Tasi, Morgan Toney, QVLN, Bostich + Fussible, nehiyawak, Alan Syliboy & Thundermakers, Q052, Siibii, Angel Baribeau, Gail Obediah, The Mavericks, Eagle & Hawk, Corey Medina, Levi Platero and much more.



