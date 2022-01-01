The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Enjoy our Show! Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on this show, we welcome from Tehachapi, California, Mr. Robin Hairston, creator of the Native Blues Rock band “Blue Mountain Tribe. They just dropped their 2nd album, and it’s called “Oh Great Warrior.” They currently hold the title for “Best Blues Video” at this years Native American Music Awards, Blue Moutain Tribe is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, visit us to read all about them at www.indigenousinmusic.com/blue-mountain-tribe-interview.

Enjoy music from Blue Mountain Tribe, Xit, Tracy Lee Nelson, Murray Porter, Shawn Michael Perry, Midnight Sparrows, The City Lines, Latin Vibe, Crystal Shawanda, Raye Zaragoza, Samantha Crain, Aysanabee, DJ Shub, David Laronde, Toko Tasi, Morgan Toney, QVLN, Bostich + Fussible, nehiyawak, Alan Syliboy & Thundermakers, Q052, Siibii, Angel Baribeau, Gail Obediah, The Mavericks, Eagle & Hawk, Corey Medina, Levi Platero and much more.

Visit us on our music page at www.IndigenousinMusic.com and find our all about us and our programs along with our archives of music shows and our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.
If you are playing our show, let us know. I will give you ma shout out.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 10, 2022
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 