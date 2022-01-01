A small group of CA garment workers, tired of factory wage theft, organized and won passage of a state law making fashion brands responsible for unpaid wages. Raising the pay of garment workers can slow the production of cheap "throwaway" clothes.
CC Music: Marisa Anderson, Scott Holmes, Mr Smith, Siddhartha Corsus
