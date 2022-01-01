The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Cool Solutions
13
Marissa Nuncio, Francisco Tzul, Magdalena Otooey
 Wendy Ring  Contact Contributor
A small group of CA garment workers, tired of factory wage theft, organized and won passage of a state law making fashion brands responsible for unpaid wages. Raising the pay of garment workers can slow the production of cheap "throwaway" clothes.
CC Music: Marisa Anderson, Scott Holmes, Mr Smith, Siddhartha Corsus
Wage theft was endemic in California's garment industry with workers earning as little as $5 an hour, until a small group of workers, mostly women and immigrants, organized and won passage of a state law forcing fashion brands to guarantee their pay. Raising garment worker wages makes it harder for fast fashion companies to produce cheap "throwaway" clothing.

00:28:00 1 Dec. 11, 2022
Arcata, CA
