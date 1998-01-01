|
De La Soul, “In The Woods”
from Buhloone Mindstate
DE LA SOUL
Eddie Harris, “The Next Band”
from The Reason Why I'm Always Talkin S****
Atlantic
Al Hirt, “Harlem Hendoo”
from Soul In the Horn
RCA/Legacy - 1967
Heatwave, “Ain't No Half Steppin'”
from Too Hot to Handle
Epic - 1976
Lou Rawls, “You've Made Me So Very Happy”
from I Can't Make It Alone: The Axelrod Years
Stateside - 2004
De La Soul, “Patti Dooke”
from Buhloone Mind State
Tommy Boy - 1993
Pete Rodríguez, “Micaela”
from I Like It Like That (A Mí Me Gusta Así)
Fania - 2020
A Tribe Called Quest, “What?”
from The Low End Theory
Jive - 1991
Lee Dorsey, “Working In The Coal Mine”
from Working In The Coal Mine / Everything I Do Gonh Be Funky [Digital 45]
Essential Media Group - 2010
Grand Funk Railroad, “Nothing Is the Same”
from Closer to Home
CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) - 2013
Kleeer, “Intimate Connection”
from Intimate Connection
Rhino Atlantic - 1984
Uncle Louie, “I Like Funky Music (feat. Walter Murphy)”
from Uncle Louie's Here (feat. Walter Murphy) - EP
Stone Music Family, LLC - 2013
George Clinton, “Atomic Dog”
from Greatest Hits: Straight Up (Remastered)
The Right Stuff - 2000
Duke Pearson, “Ground Hog”
from Introducing Duke Pearson's Big Band / Now Hear This
Blue Note Records - 1998
Wade Marcus, “Spinning Wheel”
from A New Era
Rhino Atlantic - 1971
Dr. Lonnie Smith, “Spinning Wheel”
from Drives
Blue Note Records - 1993
David Porter, “(I'm Afraid) The Masquerade Is Over”
from Victim of the Joke?...An Opera
Craft Recordings - 1971
Lou Donaldson, “Hot Dog”
from Hot Dog
Blue Note Records - 1994
The Five Stairsteps, “Don't Change Your Love”
from The RCA Victor & T-Neck Album Masters (1959-1983)
T-Neck, Epic, Legacy, Sony Music - 2015
Gregory Isaacs, “Lonely Days”
from The Winner
Trojan
Public Enemy, “Rebel Without a Pause”
from It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
Def Jam Recordings - 1988
James Brown, “The Boss (feat. The J.B.'s)”
from Black Caesar
Polydor - 1973
De La Soul, “I am I Be”
from Buhloone Mindstate
Tommy Boy - 1993
Jimmy Ponder, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”
from While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Cadet