Notes:



De La Soul, “In The Woods”

from Buhloone Mindstate

DE LA SOUL



Eddie Harris, “The Next Band”

from The Reason Why I'm Always Talkin S****

Atlantic



Al Hirt, “Harlem Hendoo”

from Soul In the Horn

RCA/Legacy - 1967



Heatwave, “Ain't No Half Steppin'”

from Too Hot to Handle

Epic - 1976



Lou Rawls, “You've Made Me So Very Happy”

from I Can't Make It Alone: The Axelrod Years

Stateside - 2004



De La Soul, “Patti Dooke”

from Buhloone Mind State

Tommy Boy - 1993



Pete Rodríguez, “Micaela”

from I Like It Like That (A Mí Me Gusta Así)

Fania - 2020



A Tribe Called Quest, “What?”

from The Low End Theory

Jive - 1991



Lee Dorsey, “Working In The Coal Mine”

from Working In The Coal Mine / Everything I Do Gonh Be Funky [Digital 45]

Essential Media Group - 2010



Grand Funk Railroad, “Nothing Is the Same”

from Closer to Home

CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) - 2013



Kleeer, “Intimate Connection”

from Intimate Connection

Rhino Atlantic - 1984



Uncle Louie, “I Like Funky Music (feat. Walter Murphy)”

from Uncle Louie's Here (feat. Walter Murphy) - EP

Stone Music Family, LLC - 2013



George Clinton, “Atomic Dog”

from Greatest Hits: Straight Up (Remastered)

The Right Stuff - 2000



Duke Pearson, “Ground Hog”

from Introducing Duke Pearson's Big Band / Now Hear This

Blue Note Records - 1998



Wade Marcus, “Spinning Wheel”

from A New Era

Rhino Atlantic - 1971



Dr. Lonnie Smith, “Spinning Wheel”

from Drives

Blue Note Records - 1993



David Porter, “(I'm Afraid) The Masquerade Is Over”

from Victim of the Joke?...An Opera

Craft Recordings - 1971



Lou Donaldson, “Hot Dog”

from Hot Dog

Blue Note Records - 1994



The Five Stairsteps, “Don't Change Your Love”

from The RCA Victor & T-Neck Album Masters (1959-1983)

T-Neck, Epic, Legacy, Sony Music - 2015



Gregory Isaacs, “Lonely Days”

from The Winner

Trojan



Public Enemy, “Rebel Without a Pause”

from It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

Def Jam Recordings - 1988



James Brown, “The Boss (feat. The J.B.'s)”

from Black Caesar

Polydor - 1973



De La Soul, “I am I Be”

from Buhloone Mindstate

Tommy Boy - 1993



Jimmy Ponder, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

from While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Cadet

