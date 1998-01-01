The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor


De La Soul, “In The Woods”
from Buhloone Mindstate
DE LA SOUL

Eddie Harris, “The Next Band”
from The Reason Why I'm Always Talkin S****
Atlantic

Al Hirt, “Harlem Hendoo”
from Soul In the Horn
RCA/Legacy - 1967

Heatwave, “Ain't No Half Steppin'”
from Too Hot to Handle
Epic - 1976

Lou Rawls, “You've Made Me So Very Happy”
from I Can't Make It Alone: The Axelrod Years
Stateside - 2004

De La Soul, “Patti Dooke”
from Buhloone Mind State
Tommy Boy - 1993

Pete Rodríguez, “Micaela”
from I Like It Like That (A Mí Me Gusta Así)
Fania - 2020

A Tribe Called Quest, “What?”
from The Low End Theory
Jive - 1991

Lee Dorsey, “Working In The Coal Mine”
from Working In The Coal Mine / Everything I Do Gonh Be Funky [Digital 45]
Essential Media Group - 2010

Grand Funk Railroad, “Nothing Is the Same”
from Closer to Home
CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) - 2013

Kleeer, “Intimate Connection”
from Intimate Connection
Rhino Atlantic - 1984

Uncle Louie, “I Like Funky Music (feat. Walter Murphy)”
from Uncle Louie's Here (feat. Walter Murphy) - EP
Stone Music Family, LLC - 2013

George Clinton, “Atomic Dog”
from Greatest Hits: Straight Up (Remastered)
The Right Stuff - 2000

Duke Pearson, “Ground Hog”
from Introducing Duke Pearson's Big Band / Now Hear This
Blue Note Records - 1998

Wade Marcus, “Spinning Wheel”
from A New Era
Rhino Atlantic - 1971

Dr. Lonnie Smith, “Spinning Wheel”
from Drives
Blue Note Records - 1993

David Porter, “(I'm Afraid) The Masquerade Is Over”
from Victim of the Joke?...An Opera
Craft Recordings - 1971

Lou Donaldson, “Hot Dog”
from Hot Dog
Blue Note Records - 1994

The Five Stairsteps, “Don't Change Your Love”
from The RCA Victor & T-Neck Album Masters (1959-1983)
T-Neck, Epic, Legacy, Sony Music - 2015

Gregory Isaacs, “Lonely Days”
from The Winner
Trojan

Public Enemy, “Rebel Without a Pause”
from It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
Def Jam Recordings - 1988

James Brown, “The Boss (feat. The J.B.'s)”
from Black Caesar
Polydor - 1973

De La Soul, “I am I Be”
from Buhloone Mindstate
Tommy Boy - 1993

Jimmy Ponder, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”
from While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Cadet

Download Program Podcast
01:59:50 1 Dec. 4, 2022
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:50  256Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 