We've got gospel harmony, country harmony that went around the world, a very different sound from The Platters, an LA studio concoction based on a Rimsky-Korsakov masterpiece and pop artists using gospel as inspiration. What more could you want?
Playlist for this week: Artist - Title Donna Hightower (With The Jacks) - Bob-O-Link The Dixieaires - All You Got To Do Rufus Thomas, Jr. - No More Doggin' Around (Ain't Gonna Be Your Dog) Happy Fats, Doc Guidry and The Boys - Fais Do Do Breakdown Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Milk Cow Blues Piano Red - She's Dynamite The Delmore Brothers - Pan American Boogie The Everly Brothers - ('Til) I Kissed You The Platters - Sixteen Tons The Pioneers - Longshot Kick De Bucket The Sensational Nightingales - Travel On Edna McGriff - I Love You Grampa Jones - Stop Tickling Me The Maddox Brothers & Rose - Stop Whistlin' Wolf Bull Moose Jackson - Nosey Joe Elmore James - Strange Kinda Feeling Arthur Lee Maye And The Crowns - Loop, De Loop, De Loop B. Bumble and The Stingers - Bumble Boogie The "5" Royales - (Something Moves Me) Within My Heart Chris Kenner - Packing Up Jack Fina - Bumble Boogie