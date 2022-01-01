The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
We've got gospel harmony, country harmony that went around the world, a very different sound from The Platters, an LA studio concoction based on a Rimsky-Korsakov masterpiece and pop artists using gospel as inspiration. What more could you want?
Playlist for this week:
Artist - Title
Donna Hightower (With The Jacks) - Bob-O-Link
The Dixieaires - All You Got To Do
Rufus Thomas, Jr. - No More Doggin' Around (Ain't Gonna Be Your Dog)
Happy Fats, Doc Guidry and The Boys - Fais Do Do Breakdown
Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Milk Cow Blues
Piano Red - She's Dynamite
The Delmore Brothers - Pan American Boogie
The Everly Brothers - ('Til) I Kissed You
The Platters - Sixteen Tons
The Pioneers - Longshot Kick De Bucket
The Sensational Nightingales - Travel On
Edna McGriff - I Love You
Grampa Jones - Stop Tickling Me
The Maddox Brothers & Rose - Stop Whistlin' Wolf
Bull Moose Jackson - Nosey Joe
Elmore James - Strange Kinda Feeling
Arthur Lee Maye And The Crowns - Loop, De Loop, De Loop
B. Bumble and The Stingers - Bumble Boogie
The "5" Royales - (Something Moves Me) Within My Heart
Chris Kenner - Packing Up
Jack Fina - Bumble Boogie

