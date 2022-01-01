Alien Radio

Subtitle: Weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Songs from Buchanan and Goodman ("The Flying Saucer Pt 1 and 2"), John Williams ("Close Encounters Theme"), The Carpenters ("Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft"), and ESG ("U.F.O.").

Summary: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." It is often a mash-up of the week's news, and sometimes a radio news fantasy with song parodies and covers similar to "Dr. Demento" and comedy skits and more. The show airs at 3 p.m. Thursdays on WGXC, and also most weeks on WGRN, WRWK, KFUG, KACR, KRFP-LP, KMSW, and many other stations. Produced by Tom Roe at Wave Farm and WGXC. For more information go to: https://wavefarm.org/radio/wgxc/schedule/93bbe3

Credits: Clips and excerpts from Sesame Street ("Martian Radio"), Jimmy Kimmel; George W. Bush; Barack Obama; and Emily Chameides and youth from the Hudson Area Library.

Notes: This week: "Alien Radio" This week the U.S. government says UFOs are out there. Songs from Buchanan and Goodman ("The Flying Saucer Pt 1 and 2"), John Williams ("Close Encounters Theme"), The Carpenters ("Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft"), and ESG ("U.F.O."). Clips and excerpts from Sesame Street ("Martian Radio"), Jimmy Kimmel; George W. Bush; Barack Obama; and Emily Chameides and youth from the Hudson Area Library. Episode 101.




