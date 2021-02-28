Credits: "Framework #746" was created by Patrick McGinley (murmer) (2021), and is introduced by Jos Alejandro Rivera. Framework is a weekly radio program presented by its founder, sound, performance, and radio artist, Patrick McGinley (aka murmur). It is a growing community outlet consecrated to field recording, phonography, the art of sound-hunting, and its use in composition. In 2002, Framework began broadcasting on Resonance 104.4-FM in London. In addition to streaming podcasts of past editions on its own website, the show now airs on twelve radio stations around the world, including Wave Farms WGXC 90.7-FM.



Episode #746, one of Frameworks regular editions, originally aired on February 28, 2021. It displays the characteristic qualities that are typical of Framework broadcasts; an introduction from a member of Frameworks community, various environmental compositions from numerous artists, and McGinley's delicate mixing that results in seamless overlaps of these works. While listening, it is often difficult to distinguish where one piece ends and another begins. Presented in this way, the individual works together weave a net of the audible world at large; one that consists of McGinley's agency as a radio artist, creative sound work from people all over the world, and the particular environments and moments that are captured. Occasionally, McGinley interjects and shares information on the artists and pieces that are presented. Additionally, time-stamps are provided in the show notes that allow listeners to learn more about a specific work or a particular artist.



Framework is described by McGinley as both a staking of territory and an invitation in. Given the multiple layers of de- and re-contextualization that exist with playback of any sound recorded from the environment, the episode simultaneously explores the capacity of radio to create, blur, situate, and reframe notions of space and place over the airwaves.



Framework #746: 2021.02.28 features sounds from Joseph Young, Jesse Kaminsky, Marja Ahti, EKG (Ernst Karel and Kyle Bruckmann), Jen Kutler, Caroline Claus, Samuel Goff, Katrina Fairlee, Martin P. Eccles, and an anonymous contributor to the Aporee Soundmaps. Episode #746 was mixed and produced by Patrick McGinley.



To quote the text that opens every edition of Framework, open your ears and listen!- Introduced by Wave Farm Radio Art Fellow 2022, Jos Alejandro Rivera.