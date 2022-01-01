Lauren Henderson

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.

Summary: A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM.

Credits: In this rebroadcast, a conversation with vocalist, composer, lyricist, and CEO of Brontosaurus Records Lauren Henderson. Her latest release is La Bruja. Plus music from vocalist Emma Smith and saxophonist Jason Marshall.



Featured Music

[excerpt] Lauren Henderson/Febrero Hums/La Bruja/Brontosaurus [2:55]

[excerpt] Lauren Henderson/Fria/La Bruja/Brontosaurus [2:54]

[excerpt] Lauren Henderson/Silencio/La Bruja/Brontosaurus [2:42]

Veronica Swift/Ive Got to Be Carefully Taught/This Bitter Earth/Mack Avenue [5:16]

Emma Smith/Think Pink/Meshuga Baby/Wingsor Castle [4:05]

Jason Marshall/Peggys Blue Skylight/New Beginnings/Cellar Music [6:52]

Miles Davis/Tatu (Part I)/Dark Magus/Columbia [18:47]

