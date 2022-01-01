The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Situation Fluxus
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.
Weekly Program
Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.
 Wave Farm/WGXC 90.7-FM  Contact Contributor
In this rebroadcast, a conversation with vocalist, composer, lyricist, and CEO of Brontosaurus Records Lauren Henderson. Her latest release is La Bruja. Plus music from vocalist Emma Smith and saxophonist Jason Marshall.

Featured Music
Artist / Song / Title / Label
[excerpt] Lauren Henderson/Febrero Hums/La Bruja/Brontosaurus [2:55]
[excerpt] Lauren Henderson/Fria/La Bruja/Brontosaurus [2:54]
[excerpt] Lauren Henderson/Silencio/La Bruja/Brontosaurus [2:42]
Veronica Swift/Ive Got to Be Carefully Taught/This Bitter Earth/Mack Avenue [5:16]
Emma Smith/Think Pink/Meshuga Baby/Wingsor Castle [4:05]
Jason Marshall/Peggys Blue Skylight/New Beginnings/Cellar Music [6:52]
Miles Davis/Tatu (Part I)/Dark Magus/Columbia [18:47]
Lauren Henderson Download Program Podcast
00:58:09 1 Dec. 29, 2022
Produced for Wave Farm in the Hudson Valley in New York.
  View Script
    
 00:58:09  128Kbps flac
(83.7MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 