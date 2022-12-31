The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
The very best of the year 2022 from the albums that brought us the top tunes from our monthly Top 30 charts!
Calcopyrite Communications
Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee - Kurunba (Banaman)
Dowdelin - Tan Nou (Lanmou Lanmou)
Congotronics International - Where's The One? (Where's The One)
eccodek - I Wanna Talk To You (Recalibrate
Jose Conde - Dale Pa Ya (Souls Alive In The 305)
Khiyo - Aajke Shaadi (Bondona)
Sessa - Pele Da Esfera (Estrela Acesa)
Solju - Boastto Beal Jogu (Uvjammuohta)
Kobo Town - Carnival Of Ghosts (Carnival Of Ghosts)
Al-Qasar - Awal (Who Are We?)
Montparnasse Musique - Malele (Archeology)
Gaye Su Akyol - Anadolu Ejderi (Anadolu Ejderi)
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - The Sixth Sun (Misneach)

59:52

00:59:52 1 Dec. 27, 2022
Vancouver, BC, Canada
