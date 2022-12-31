Notes: Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee - Kurunba (Banaman)

Dowdelin - Tan Nou (Lanmou Lanmou)

Congotronics International - Where's The One? (Where's The One)

eccodek - I Wanna Talk To You (Recalibrate

Jose Conde - Dale Pa Ya (Souls Alive In The 305)

Khiyo - Aajke Shaadi (Bondona)

Sessa - Pele Da Esfera (Estrela Acesa)

Solju - Boastto Beal Jogu (Uvjammuohta)

Kobo Town - Carnival Of Ghosts (Carnival Of Ghosts)

Al-Qasar - Awal (Who Are We?)

Montparnasse Musique - Malele (Archeology)

Gaye Su Akyol - Anadolu Ejderi (Anadolu Ejderi)

Tau & The Drones Of Praise - The Sixth Sun (Misneach)



59:52