Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Patricia Fraser - host
It's our year-end Celtic Countdown of the best contemporary Celtic tracks of 2022, culled from our monthly Top 10 charts!
Calcopyrite Communications
Punch Brothers - Church Street Blues (Hell On Church Street)
Dlu - Am Politician (Moch)
Grumpy O Sheep - Zakouweesky (The Man With The Dog)
Oysterband - Corner Of The Room (Read The Sky)
Jesse Malin & Eugene Hutz - If I Should Fall From Grace With God (single)
Hackensaw Boys - Mary Shelley (single)
The Dreadnoughts - Cider Holiday (Roll And Go)
Trio Svin - Darling Cory (Total Annihilation)
The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong) (Jameson Street)
Talisk - Dystopia (Dawn)
Bog Bodies - I Caught Her Eye (Reclaim The Ritual)
The Scratch - Another Round (single)
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It's Right To Give Drones And Praise

58:51

Celt In A Twist January 1 2023 Year Ender
00:58:51 1 Dec. 27, 2022
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  
    
 00:58:51  128Kbps mp3
128Kbps mp3 Stereo
 