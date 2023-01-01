It's our year-end Celtic Countdown of the best contemporary Celtic tracks of 2022, culled from our monthly Top 10 charts!
Punch Brothers - Church Street Blues (Hell On Church Street) Dlu - Am Politician (Moch) Grumpy O Sheep - Zakouweesky (The Man With The Dog) Oysterband - Corner Of The Room (Read The Sky) Jesse Malin & Eugene Hutz - If I Should Fall From Grace With God (single) Hackensaw Boys - Mary Shelley (single) The Dreadnoughts - Cider Holiday (Roll And Go) Trio Svin - Darling Cory (Total Annihilation) The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong) (Jameson Street) Talisk - Dystopia (Dawn) Bog Bodies - I Caught Her Eye (Reclaim The Ritual) The Scratch - Another Round (single) Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It's Right To Give Drones And Praise