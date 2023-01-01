Notes: Punch Brothers - Church Street Blues (Hell On Church Street)

Dlu - Am Politician (Moch)

Grumpy O Sheep - Zakouweesky (The Man With The Dog)

Oysterband - Corner Of The Room (Read The Sky)

Jesse Malin & Eugene Hutz - If I Should Fall From Grace With God (single)

Hackensaw Boys - Mary Shelley (single)

The Dreadnoughts - Cider Holiday (Roll And Go)

Trio Svin - Darling Cory (Total Annihilation)

The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong) (Jameson Street)

Talisk - Dystopia (Dawn)

Bog Bodies - I Caught Her Eye (Reclaim The Ritual)

The Scratch - Another Round (single)

Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It's Right To Give Drones And Praise



58:51