Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK JAPAN, Radio Havana Cuba, and George Galloway's Mother Of All Talk Shows.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr221230.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- 2022 was a year where extreme weather events became quite common, right up to the devastating blizzard in North America- but can the deadly snowstorm be attributed to the climate change caused by human activity? The EU has imposed a windfall tax on oil companies for excess profits, and now Exxon is suing the EU to avoid the tax. Spain passed a 10 billion Euro economic aid package to help ordinary citizens struggling under inflation.



From JAPAN- Taiwan is stepping up its military affiliation with Japan, extending its mandatory conscription to a year, and accepted $10 billion in US military assistance over the next 5 years. China announced new military drills to express dissatisfaction with US interference in Taiwan. South Korea says drones from the North entered their airspace. 3 Russian military personnel died from Ukrainian drones on a Russian airbase 500 km from the border of eastern Ukraine. China will lessen some travel restrictions under a new Covid policy.



From CUBA- Deforestation in the Amazon basin nearly doubled under President Bolsonaro, mostly on indigenous lands. A London based Christian organization calculated the cost of disasters caused by human effects on the climate in 2022. Syrian government troops confronted a US military convoy that has recently protected 95 oil tankers stealing oil into Iraq.



From GEORGE GALLOWAY- Johnny Miller is a UK reporter who has been living in eastern Ukraine. He says that Ukraine forces are killing Ukrainian civilians in that region and it is not reported- he quotes Noam Chomsky and John Pilger who say that there is more propaganda in this war than any other modern conflict.



"War itself is, of course, a form of madness. It is hardly a civilized pursuit. It is amazing how we spend so much time inventing devices to kill each other and so little time working on how to achieve peace."

--Walter Cronkite



