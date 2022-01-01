The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and George Galloway.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK JAPAN, Radio Havana Cuba, and George Galloway's Mother Of All Talk Shows.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr221230.mp3 (29:00)

From GERMANY- 2022 was a year where extreme weather events became quite common, right up to the devastating blizzard in North America- but can the deadly snowstorm be attributed to the climate change caused by human activity? The EU has imposed a windfall tax on oil companies for excess profits, and now Exxon is suing the EU to avoid the tax. Spain passed a 10 billion Euro economic aid package to help ordinary citizens struggling under inflation.

From JAPAN- Taiwan is stepping up its military affiliation with Japan, extending its mandatory conscription to a year, and accepted $10 billion in US military assistance over the next 5 years. China announced new military drills to express dissatisfaction with US interference in Taiwan. South Korea says drones from the North entered their airspace. 3 Russian military personnel died from Ukrainian drones on a Russian airbase 500 km from the border of eastern Ukraine. China will lessen some travel restrictions under a new Covid policy.

From CUBA- Deforestation in the Amazon basin nearly doubled under President Bolsonaro, mostly on indigenous lands. A London based Christian organization calculated the cost of disasters caused by human effects on the climate in 2022. Syrian government troops confronted a US military convoy that has recently protected 95 oil tankers stealing oil into Iraq.

From GEORGE GALLOWAY- Johnny Miller is a UK reporter who has been living in eastern Ukraine. He says that Ukraine forces are killing Ukrainian civilians in that region and it is not reported- he quotes Noam Chomsky and John Pilger who say that there is more propaganda in this war than any other modern conflict.

