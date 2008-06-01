Summary: November 29th marked 75 years since the United Nations passed Resolution 181, calling for a partition of the land of Palestine between a Palestinian state and a Jewish state. Israel emerged out of the Partition Plan as a viable and cohesive state, at the direct expense of rights of the indigenous Palestinian nation. Since 1977, the UN General Assembly has commemorated this day as the ‘International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People,’ which serves as an annual reminder to the international community of the continued denial of Palestinians’ inalienable rights to self-determination, sovereignty, and return. To commemorate this day, The Jerusalem Fund and Palestine Center in Washington DC held a virtual symposium discussing international protection for the Palestinian people featuring moderator Dr. Edmund Ghareeb and guest speakers Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territory Since 1967, and Elizabeth Ferris, Director of the Institute for the Study of International Migration at Georgetown University.



The forum begins with introductions by the Moderator, Dr. Edmund Ghareeb, a Lebanese-American scholar at the American University in Washington and a professor at George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.