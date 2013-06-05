The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Thunderbolt's Greatest Strikes
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show is not only the last of the year but it happens to fall on a 5th Friday, meaning it is time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes! This is the best of the best from all these years. Listen at your own risk.

This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:31—03:29

Club Fed (Originally Aired June 5th, 2013)
Music: Mike Oldfield
03:23—08:49

The Long Game (Originally Aired April 21st, 2017)
Music: Capsule
08:47—14:47

Translation Chart (Originally Aired May 2nd, 2014)
Music: Amadeus Mozart
14:47—16:48

Camp Kill the Jews (Originally Aired June 6th, 2014)
Music: Paul and Linda McCartney
16:47—22:45

Baboons With Chain Saws! (Originally Aired September 4th, 2020)
Music: Fred Schneider & B.J. Nelson
22:45—27:22

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:22—27:59

Good News — Bad News (Originally Aired November 15th, 2013)
Music: Bryant Jones — D’Gary with Béla Fleck — Hugo Montenegro — Temas de Tv — Boston Pops — Yngwie Malmsteen
27:59—42:30

———————————————————

Music Intro
42:28—42:40

I Like Giants
by Kimya Dawson
42:40—45:19

Zero Or A Zillion
by Kimya Dawson
45:11—49:40

The Mare and The Bear
by Kimya Dawson
49:40—51:50

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
51:47—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:03

Miami Advice
by Kimya Dawson
0:03—5:27

Credits
5:26—6:00

TBR 221230 - The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Dec. 29, 2022
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
TBR 221230 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Dec. 29, 2022
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 