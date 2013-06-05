This week’s radio show is not only the last of the year but it happens to fall on a 5th Friday, meaning it is time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes! This is the best of the best from all these years. Listen at your own risk.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00—00:31
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:31—03:29
Club Fed (Originally Aired June 5th, 2013) Music: Mike Oldfield 03:23—08:49
The Long Game (Originally Aired April 21st, 2017) Music: Capsule 08:47—14:47