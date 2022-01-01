SIPS – It’s our Best of SIPS episode for Season 10. Yep, we reflect on everything we have been sipping, like green Jello for Bob and Brent this year. Always one of our most popular episodes and we know, you’re lazy and just want to know what is the good stuff. We also picked plenty of things you can actually find and buy.
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob

Brent – Best of 2022 - King of Kentucky – 2022 Release Best New Product of 2022 – Lucky Seven The Proprietor Single Barrel 14 year – Barrel #28 Best Distillery - Heaven Hill
Justin Best of 2022 - Glendronach Cask Strength Batch 10 Best New Product of 2022 - Jack Daniel’s Small Batch Coy Hill Best Distillery of 2022 – Balvenie
Harmeet Best of 2022 - The Balvenie Forty Best New Product of 2022 – Arran 18 Best Distillery of 2022 - Arran
Maury Best of 2022 - Four Roses 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch Best Distillery – Buffalo Trace Best New Product- Compass Box The Circle No. 2
Bob Best of 2022 - Arran 18 Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky Honorable Mention - The Last Drop 1977 Glenturret, Gordon & Macphail 1952 Platinum Jubilee Glen Grant, Ardbeg Traigh Bhan Batch 4 Best New Product of 2022 – Barrel Bourbon Gold Label Honorable Mention - Rossville Union 2022 Barrel Proof, Torabhaig Allt Gleann Best Distillery of 2022 – Glendronach
