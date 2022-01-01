Notes: Breathe In Breathe Out

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Brent, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob

SIPS – It’s our Best of SIPS episode for Season 10. Yep, we reflect on everything we have been sipping, like green Jello for Bob and Brent this year. Always one of our most popular episodes and we know, you’re lazy and just want to know what is the good stuff. We also picked plenty of things you can actually find and buy. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:

Brent –

Best of 2022 - King of Kentucky – 2022 Release

Best New Product of 2022 – Lucky Seven The Proprietor Single Barrel 14 year – Barrel #28

Best Distillery - Heaven Hill



Justin

Best of 2022 - Glendronach Cask Strength Batch 10

Best New Product of 2022 - Jack Daniel’s Small Batch Coy Hill

Best Distillery of 2022 – Balvenie



Harmeet

Best of 2022 - The Balvenie Forty

Best New Product of 2022 – Arran 18

Best Distillery of 2022 - Arran



Maury

Best of 2022 - Four Roses 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch

Best Distillery – Buffalo Trace

Best New Product- Compass Box The Circle No. 2



Bob

Best of 2022 - Arran 18 Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Honorable Mention - The Last Drop 1977 Glenturret, Gordon & Macphail 1952 Platinum Jubilee Glen Grant, Ardbeg Traigh Bhan Batch 4

Best New Product of 2022 – Barrel Bourbon Gold Label

Honorable Mention - Rossville Union 2022 Barrel Proof, Torabhaig Allt Gleann

Best Distillery of 2022 – Glendronach



