Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Best of SIPS Season 10
SIPS – It’s our Best of SIPS episode for Season 10. Yep, we reflect on everything we have been sipping, like green Jello for Bob and Brent this year. Always one of our most popular episodes and we know, you’re lazy and just want to know what is the good stuff. We also picked plenty of things you can actually find and buy.
SIPS – It’s our Best of SIPS episode for Season 10. Yep, we reflect on everything we have been sipping, like green Jello for Bob and Brent this year. Always one of our most popular episodes and we know, you’re lazy and just want to know what is the good stuff. We also picked plenty of things you can actually find and buy. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
Brent –
Best of 2022 - King of Kentucky – 2022 Release
Best New Product of 2022 – Lucky Seven The Proprietor Single Barrel 14 year – Barrel #28
Best Distillery - Heaven Hill

Justin
Best of 2022 - Glendronach Cask Strength Batch 10
Best New Product of 2022 - Jack Daniel’s Small Batch Coy Hill
Best Distillery of 2022 – Balvenie

Harmeet
Best of 2022 - The Balvenie Forty
Best New Product of 2022 – Arran 18
Best Distillery of 2022 - Arran

Maury
Best of 2022 - Four Roses 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch
Best Distillery – Buffalo Trace
Best New Product- Compass Box The Circle No. 2

Bob
Best of 2022 - Arran 18 Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Honorable Mention - The Last Drop 1977 Glenturret, Gordon & Macphail 1952 Platinum Jubilee Glen Grant, Ardbeg Traigh Bhan Batch 4
Best New Product of 2022 – Barrel Bourbon Gold Label
Honorable Mention - Rossville Union 2022 Barrel Proof, Torabhaig Allt Gleann
Best Distillery of 2022 – Glendronach

Episode 496 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Dec. 30, 2022
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
