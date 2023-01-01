We'll break down with some South African disco from Neville Nash, hear the unearthly sounds of Tuvan throat singing combined with beatboxing from Shodekeh, and hear Richie Havens' take on the Five Stairsteps classic, "Ooh Child."
UpFront Soul #2023.01 Playlist Hour 1 Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M Neville Nash "Breakdown" from "Boogie Breakdown: South African Synth-Disco 1980-1984" on Cultures of Soul Alash feat. Shodekeh "Flute Box" from "Achai" Flipside "Havin' a Party" from "Havin' a Party" on Athens of the North Fela Kuti "Unnecessary Begging" from "The Underground Spiritual Game" Main Street "Slipped Disc" from "Get Down On It- Funky Soul Music" Nerukhi "Black Lives Matter remix" from "Black Lives Matter remix" Dyke & The Blazers "We Got More Soul" from "Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2" Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Western Michigan University 12/18/63" from "Western Michigan University 12/18/63" Geraldo Pino "Power to the People" from "Heavy Heavy" Richie Havens "Ooh Child" from "Mixed Bag II" on Stormy Forest Voices of Jordan "It's Getting Late" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2" Magnificent Sevenths Brass Band "Funeral Procession: Lead Me Savior" from "Authentic New Orleans Jazz Funeral" Hour 2 Eskew Reeder "The Flu" from "Eskew Reeder's How Long" Aretha Franklin "Won't Be Long" from "Aretha" Billy Paul "Peace Holy Peace" from "War of the Gods" Brooklyn Funk Essentials "The Creator Has A Master Plan" from "Cool And Steady And Easy" Yellow Sunshine "Yellow Sunshine" from "Conquer the World" The Fabulous Three "Nightbird" from "Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire" Mighty Sam "When She Touches Me (Nothing Else Matters)" from "Kent's Cellar of Soul" Benny Spellman "I'm Stickin' Whicha, Baby" from "Benny Spellman Selected Favorites" Cocktail Cabinet "Breathalyzer" from "Breathalyzer" on Page One Benny Gordon "What Is Soul?" from "What Is Soul?" on RCA Louis Armstrong "Everybody's Talkin'" from "Louis Armstrong & His Friends" on Blackbird The Meters "Pungee" from "Look-Ka-Py-Py" on Rounder Richard Berry "Crazy Lover" from "Get Out of the Car" on Flair Erma Franklin "Don't Blame Me" from "Erma Franklin: Piece of her Heart - The Epic and Shout Years" Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers "Amazing Grace" from "SAR Records Story Vol 1" Donnie Elbert "Wild Child" from "R&B Humdingers Vol 11" Christian Scott "Liberation over Gangsterism" from "Stretch Music" on Ropeadope Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA