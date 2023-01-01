Notes: UpFront Soul #2023.01 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M

Neville Nash "Breakdown" from "Boogie Breakdown: South African Synth-Disco 1980-1984" on Cultures of Soul

Alash feat. Shodekeh "Flute Box" from "Achai"

Flipside "Havin' a Party" from "Havin' a Party" on Athens of the North

Fela Kuti "Unnecessary Begging" from "The Underground Spiritual Game"

Main Street "Slipped Disc" from "Get Down On It- Funky Soul Music"

Nerukhi "Black Lives Matter remix" from "Black Lives Matter remix"

Dyke & The Blazers "We Got More Soul" from "Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2"

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Western Michigan University 12/18/63" from "Western Michigan University 12/18/63"

Geraldo Pino "Power to the People" from "Heavy Heavy"

Richie Havens "Ooh Child" from "Mixed Bag II" on Stormy Forest

Voices of Jordan "It's Getting Late" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2"

Magnificent Sevenths Brass Band "Funeral Procession: Lead Me Savior" from "Authentic New Orleans Jazz Funeral"

Hour 2

Eskew Reeder "The Flu" from "Eskew Reeder's How Long"

Aretha Franklin "Won't Be Long" from "Aretha"

Billy Paul "Peace Holy Peace" from "War of the Gods"

Brooklyn Funk Essentials "The Creator Has A Master Plan" from "Cool And Steady And Easy"

Yellow Sunshine "Yellow Sunshine" from "Conquer the World"

The Fabulous Three "Nightbird" from "Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire"

Mighty Sam "When She Touches Me (Nothing Else Matters)" from "Kent's Cellar of Soul"

Benny Spellman "I'm Stickin' Whicha, Baby" from "Benny Spellman Selected Favorites"

Cocktail Cabinet "Breathalyzer" from "Breathalyzer" on Page One

Benny Gordon "What Is Soul?" from "What Is Soul?" on RCA

Louis Armstrong "Everybody's Talkin'" from "Louis Armstrong & His Friends" on Blackbird

The Meters "Pungee" from "Look-Ka-Py-Py" on Rounder

Richard Berry "Crazy Lover" from "Get Out of the Car" on Flair

Erma Franklin "Don't Blame Me" from "Erma Franklin: Piece of her Heart - The Epic and Shout Years"

Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers "Amazing Grace" from "SAR Records Story Vol 1"

Donnie Elbert "Wild Child" from "R&B Humdingers Vol 11"

Christian Scott "Liberation over Gangsterism" from "Stretch Music" on Ropeadope

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA