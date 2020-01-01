The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 375
2
Michael Welch, Joachim Hagopian, Ryan Cristian, Jonathan Simon
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
This week on the Global Research News Hour, we are looking back 2 years to the march of thousands on the U.S. Capitol and examining the way certain powerful figures turned it into something like another 9/11 event with consequences for future restrictions on human rights and future attempts to civilly question authority. In our first half hour, journalist Joachim Hagopian joins us and shares the evidence of the vote theft in both the 2020 Presidential election and the 2022 Mid-Terms. Next, we are joined by former Election Defense Alliance Director Jonathan Simon who goes through his own data analysis and concludes the signs of the election point if anything at theft from Biden. Then in our second half hour, Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond joins us to reveal evidence there was a lot more going on at the January 6 event than the media is allowing you to see.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:19 1 Jan. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:59:19  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 49 Download File...
 