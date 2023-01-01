Notes:

This one has been a long time coming, and I’m stoked that the fires and explosions have been put out so I can relinquish control and surrender to the virtual chair. Again … This is how SOB should start a new year.

Thanks for having me back. Now, let’s get that good feeling together.

“ … our fearless leader and co-conspirator from Deep Water Acres and Evening Fires takes said wheel with another trek down under through Australia and New Zealand … Do not miss it. If you’ve been around for the first two journeys, I’m confident you won’t. But in the unlikely case you need to catch up or just want hours of prime wares to pump into your head again, well … here you go … ”

’Cause The Way We Feel, It’s Just Not Real / SOB 06.13.19

http://www.sunriseoceanbender.com/cause-the-way-we-feel…/

I’ve Never Been So High / SOB 05.19.22

http://www.sunriseoceanbender.com/ive-never-been-so-high…/



The Master’s Appprentices / Easy to Lie / Choice Cuts / 1971 / Ascension Records

Python Lee Jackson / In a Broken Dream / In a Broken Dream / 1972 / Big Pink

Fanny Adams / Got to Get a Message to You / Fanny Adams / 1971 / Buy or Die

Trevor McNamara / Silver / Hey Captain / 1971 / World in Sound

Lotus / Lotus 1 (I’ll Be Gone) / V/A: Dreamtime Downunder / 1971 / Anzac

Bakery / No Dying in the Dark / V/A: Golden Miles (Australian Progressive Rock 1969-1974) / 1971 / Raven Records

Healing Force / The Gully / V/A: Psych Bites (Australian Acid Freakrock 1967-1974) / 1970 / Past & Present Records

Friends / Freedom Train / Leo de Castro and Friends / 1972 / Aztec Music

Ticket / Awake / Awake / 1972 / Aztec Music

Space Farm / Space Farm / Space Farm / 1972 / Ascension Records

Pirana / Here It Comes Again / Pirana II / 1972 / Radioactive

Company Caine / The Day Superman Got Busted / A Product of a Broken Reality / 1971 / Aztec Music

Tully / Follow Me / Sea of Joy / 1971 / Chapter

Tully / Down to the Sea / Sea of Joy / 1971 / Chapter

Tamam Shud / Sea the Swells / Morning of the Earth (Original Film Soundtrack) / 1972 / Warner Music

Wild Cherries / I’m the Sea (Stop Killing Me) / Lobby Loyde – Plays with George Guitar / 1971 / Vicious Sloth Collectables

La De Das / Morning Good Morning (Love to See the Sun Rise) / Rock and Roll Sandwich / 1972 / EMI

Chain / Judgement / History of Chain / 1971 / Mushroom Records

Wendy Saddington and the Copperwine / Backlash Blues / Live / 1971 / Aztec Music

Carson / A Boogie / Blown / 1972 / Aztec Music

Kahvas Jute / Free / Wide Open / 1971 / Aztec Music

Daddy Cool / Eagle Rock / Daddy Who? / 1971 / Sony Music Entertainment

Spectrum / But That’s Alright / Milesago / 1971 / Aztec Music

Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs / Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy / The Complete Havoc Singles / 1972 / Aztec Music

Lobby Loyde & The Coloured Balls / Working Mans Boogie / The First Supper Last Or Scenes We Didn’t Get To See / 1976 / Aztec Music



