Sunrise Ocean Bender sets sail the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 9-11 PM EST, on all volunteer/community radio WRIR 97.3 (wrir.org) to find something for your ears, and something for your head … psych rock and pop, prog, kosmische, space rock … detours … There might be a map, but the destination is up for grabs.
This one has been a long time coming, and I’m stoked that the fires and explosions have been put out so I can relinquish control and surrender to the virtual chair. Again … This is how SOB should start a new year. Thanks for having me back. Now, let’s get that good feeling together. “ … our fearless leader and co-conspirator from Deep Water Acres and Evening Fires takes said wheel with another trek down under through Australia and New Zealand … Do not miss it. If you’ve been around for the first two journeys, I’m confident you won’t. But in the unlikely case you need to catch up or just want hours of prime wares to pump into your head again, well … here you go … ” ’Cause The Way We Feel, It’s Just Not Real / SOB 06.13.19 http://www.sunriseoceanbender.com/cause-the-way-we-feel…/ I’ve Never Been So High / SOB 05.19.22 http://www.sunriseoceanbender.com/ive-never-been-so-high…/
The Master’s Appprentices / Easy to Lie / Choice Cuts / 1971 / Ascension Records Python Lee Jackson / In a Broken Dream / In a Broken Dream / 1972 / Big Pink Fanny Adams / Got to Get a Message to You / Fanny Adams / 1971 / Buy or Die Trevor McNamara / Silver / Hey Captain / 1971 / World in Sound Lotus / Lotus 1 (I’ll Be Gone) / V/A: Dreamtime Downunder / 1971 / Anzac Bakery / No Dying in the Dark / V/A: Golden Miles (Australian Progressive Rock 1969-1974) / 1971 / Raven Records Healing Force / The Gully / V/A: Psych Bites (Australian Acid Freakrock 1967-1974) / 1970 / Past & Present Records Friends / Freedom Train / Leo de Castro and Friends / 1972 / Aztec Music Ticket / Awake / Awake / 1972 / Aztec Music Space Farm / Space Farm / Space Farm / 1972 / Ascension Records Pirana / Here It Comes Again / Pirana II / 1972 / Radioactive Company Caine / The Day Superman Got Busted / A Product of a Broken Reality / 1971 / Aztec Music Tully / Follow Me / Sea of Joy / 1971 / Chapter Tully / Down to the Sea / Sea of Joy / 1971 / Chapter Tamam Shud / Sea the Swells / Morning of the Earth (Original Film Soundtrack) / 1972 / Warner Music Wild Cherries / I’m the Sea (Stop Killing Me) / Lobby Loyde – Plays with George Guitar / 1971 / Vicious Sloth Collectables La De Das / Morning Good Morning (Love to See the Sun Rise) / Rock and Roll Sandwich / 1972 / EMI Chain / Judgement / History of Chain / 1971 / Mushroom Records Wendy Saddington and the Copperwine / Backlash Blues / Live / 1971 / Aztec Music Carson / A Boogie / Blown / 1972 / Aztec Music Kahvas Jute / Free / Wide Open / 1971 / Aztec Music Daddy Cool / Eagle Rock / Daddy Who? / 1971 / Sony Music Entertainment Spectrum / But That’s Alright / Milesago / 1971 / Aztec Music Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs / Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy / The Complete Havoc Singles / 1972 / Aztec Music Lobby Loyde & The Coloured Balls / Working Mans Boogie / The First Supper Last Or Scenes We Didn’t Get To See / 1976 / Aztec Music