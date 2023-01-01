The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sunrise Ocean Bender
SOB 01.12.23
Music
rev. dr. atavist
abel // radio // sunriseoceanbender.com // Sunrise Ocean Bender sets sail the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 9-11 PM EST, on all volunteer/community radio WRIR 97.3 (wrir.org) to find something for your ears, and something for your head … psych rock and pop, prog, kosmische, space rock … detours … There might be a map, but the destination is up for grabs.

This one has been a long time coming, and I’m stoked that the fires and explosions have been put out so I can relinquish control and surrender to the virtual chair. Again … This is how SOB should start a new year.
Thanks for having me back. Now, let’s get that good feeling together.
“ … our fearless leader and co-conspirator from Deep Water Acres and Evening Fires takes said wheel with another trek down under through Australia and New Zealand … Do not miss it. If you’ve been around for the first two journeys, I’m confident you won’t. But in the unlikely case you need to catch up or just want hours of prime wares to pump into your head again, well … here you go … ”
The Master’s Appprentices / Easy to Lie / Choice Cuts / 1971 / Ascension Records
Python Lee Jackson / In a Broken Dream / In a Broken Dream / 1972 / Big Pink
Fanny Adams / Got to Get a Message to You / Fanny Adams / 1971 / Buy or Die
Trevor McNamara / Silver / Hey Captain / 1971 / World in Sound
Lotus / Lotus 1 (I’ll Be Gone) / V/A: Dreamtime Downunder / 1971 / Anzac
Bakery / No Dying in the Dark / V/A: Golden Miles (Australian Progressive Rock 1969-1974) / 1971 / Raven Records
Healing Force / The Gully / V/A: Psych Bites (Australian Acid Freakrock 1967-1974) / 1970 / Past & Present Records
Friends / Freedom Train / Leo de Castro and Friends / 1972 / Aztec Music
Ticket / Awake / Awake / 1972 / Aztec Music
Space Farm / Space Farm / Space Farm / 1972 / Ascension Records
Pirana / Here It Comes Again / Pirana II / 1972 / Radioactive
Company Caine / The Day Superman Got Busted / A Product of a Broken Reality / 1971 / Aztec Music
Tully / Follow Me / Sea of Joy / 1971 / Chapter
Tully / Down to the Sea / Sea of Joy / 1971 / Chapter
Tamam Shud / Sea the Swells / Morning of the Earth (Original Film Soundtrack) / 1972 / Warner Music
Wild Cherries / I’m the Sea (Stop Killing Me) / Lobby Loyde – Plays with George Guitar / 1971 / Vicious Sloth Collectables
La De Das / Morning Good Morning (Love to See the Sun Rise) / Rock and Roll Sandwich / 1972 / EMI
Chain / Judgement / History of Chain / 1971 / Mushroom Records
Wendy Saddington and the Copperwine / Backlash Blues / Live / 1971 / Aztec Music
Carson / A Boogie / Blown / 1972 / Aztec Music
Kahvas Jute / Free / Wide Open / 1971 / Aztec Music
Daddy Cool / Eagle Rock / Daddy Who? / 1971 / Sony Music Entertainment
Spectrum / But That’s Alright / Milesago / 1971 / Aztec Music
Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs / Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy / The Complete Havoc Singles / 1972 / Aztec Music
Lobby Loyde & The Coloured Balls / Working Mans Boogie / The First Supper Last Or Scenes We Didn’t Get To See / 1976 / Aztec Music

SOB 01.12.23
02:01:05 1 Jan. 12, 2023
