|The Thunderbolt
|Disturbing Alliances*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
| This week’s archive radio show reveals some very disturbing alliances that are forming on both sides of the political divide. This is some important stuff.
Here at the Thunderbolt, we will stir fry your brain in gunpowder and then light a fuse. Listen with caution.
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 18th, 2020
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17
Robbery in Progress
Music: Got To Investigate Silicone [GTIS] — Twink — GTIS — 801 Band — GTIS
02:17—08:12
Helpful Household Activist Hints
Music: Alamaailman Vasarat — Liverpaw (2X) — GTIS
08:11—16:54
Disturbing Alliances Part 1
Music: Future Sound Of London — GTIS — Ethyl Meatplow — GTIS
16:54—26:48
Part 2:
Disclaimer
26:48—27:12
Disturbing Alliances Part 2
Music: Alamaailman Vasarat — Hugo Montenegro — Sadistic Mika Band — M. Frog — Mannheim Steamroller
27:11—43:49
Music Intro
43:49—43:59
Rubberband Girl
by Kate Bush
43:59—48:43
Wuthering Heights
by Kate Bush
48:32—53:31
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
53:25—54:00
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:17
Breathing
by Kate Bush
0:14—5:44
Credits
5:38—6:00
| TBR 230113 - Disturbing Alliances*
|Regular Program
|00:54:00
|1
| Jan. 12, 2023
|Olympia, WA
| TBR 230113 - Bonus 6
|Bonus 6
|00:06:00
|1
| Jan. 12, 2023
