The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Disturbing Alliances*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s archive radio show reveals some very disturbing alliances that are forming on both sides of the political divide. This is some important stuff.

Here at the Thunderbolt, we will stir fry your brain in gunpowder and then light a fuse. Listen with caution.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 18th, 2020

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

Robbery in Progress
Music: Got To Investigate Silicone [GTIS] — Twink — GTIS — 801 Band — GTIS
02:17—08:12

Helpful Household Activist Hints
Music: Alamaailman Vasarat — Liverpaw (2X) — GTIS
08:11—16:54

Disturbing Alliances Part 1
Music: Future Sound Of London — GTIS — Ethyl Meatplow — GTIS
16:54—26:48

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
26:48—27:12

Disturbing Alliances Part 2
Music: Alamaailman Vasarat — Hugo Montenegro — Sadistic Mika Band — M. Frog — Mannheim Steamroller
27:11—43:49

———————————————————

Music Intro
43:49—43:59

Rubberband Girl
by Kate Bush
43:59—48:43

Wuthering Heights
by Kate Bush
48:32—53:31

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
53:25—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:17

Breathing
by Kate Bush
0:14—5:44

Credits
5:38—6:00

TBR 230113 - Disturbing Alliances* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Jan. 12, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 20 Download File...
TBR 230113 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Jan. 12, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 18 Download File...
 