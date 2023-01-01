The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Mix Sessions Hour 2
Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.

MIX:REMIX

13. Lust - Tigerskin 14. Lust (David Mayer Remix) - Tigerskin

ONE TO WATCH

15. Deep Musique (Rampa Remix) - Pastaboys

MINI MIX

16. I Wanna Be The One ft. Coco Cognac Brown (Savage Groove Mix) - Jef Kearns
17. Stuck On U - Sean Savage  18. The Black Messiah (Savage Deep Nubian Mix) - Sean Savage  19. Life is Just a Timeless Motion (Sascha Dive Cosmic Dub) - The Timewriter
20. Lake Gilmore (Glengarry Leads Remix) - No Regular Play
21. Follow You Down (Oliver Schories Remix) - Just Her

CLASSIC CUT

22. Sadness (Part 1) - Enigma

23. Once Were Leaves (Caribou Remix) - Pick A Piper
24. What's Hidden in the Thicket - Wiklow

13.1.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 2) Download Program Podcast
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)
00:00:00 1 Jan. 13, 2023
Toronto,Canada
 00:00:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 