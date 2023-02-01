We'll remember recently departed greats Anita Pointer, Fred White of Earth, Wind, & Fire, and Terry Hall of The Specials, plus we'll spin some funky sounds from Zambia courtesy of Blackfoot and go Up Town with Joan Armatrading.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)
UpFront Soul #2023.02 Playlist Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man [#]" from Living Black! ENDRECHERI "MYND" Idris Muhammad "Power of Soul" from Power of Soul Anthony Joseph "Swing Praxis" from The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives The Specials "Enjoy Yourself" from More Specials Earth, Wind & Fire "Serpentine Fire" from The Essential Earth, Wind & Fire The Pointer Sisters "Yes, We Can, Can" from Sesame Street: The Stars Come Out On Sesame Street Aretha Franklin "How I Got Over" from Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings Disc 1 James Cleveland & The Voices of Tabernacle "Get Right Church" from Great Gospel Choirs Mahalia Jackson "Out of the Depths" from Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967 La Mont Zeno Theater "Tell Them They Are Beautiful" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North Ramon Morris "First Come, First Served" from Sweet Sister Funk Betty Griffin "Free Spirit" from Greg Belson's Divine Disco on Deano Sounds Nina Simone "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free" from The Best Of Nina Simone Miriam Makeba "Malcom X (Original single 1974)" from Malcom X / Malaika Joan Armatrading "Taking My Baby Up Town" from To The Limit Saun & Starr "Your Face Before My Eyes" from Saun & Starr Richard "Groove" Holmes "I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town" from A Bowl of Soul Leon Bridges "Shine" from Coming Home Lee Fields & the Expressions "Magnolia" from Emma Jean The Meters "Yeah, You're Right" from Look-Ka-Py-Py Orlando Julius "Ijo Soul" from Super Afro Soul Eek-A-Mouse "I Love Weed" from I Love Weed Gregory Isaacs "Night Nurse (Live 85)" from Gregory Isaacs + Sly & Robbie Live 85 The Blind Boys of Alabama "Spirit in the Sky" from Atom Bomb Purple Disco Machine & Bosq feat. Kaleta "Wake Up!" Ken Okulolo "Kenimania" from Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Fuzz-Funk in 1970's Nigeria Blackfoot "Groovy Bone" from Millie Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M.