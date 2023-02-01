The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
We'll remember recently departed greats Anita Pointer, Fred White of Earth, Wind, & Fire, and Terry Hall of The Specials, plus we'll spin some funky sounds from Zambia courtesy of Blackfoot and go Up Town with Joan Armatrading.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)

UpFront Soul #2023.02 Playlist
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man [#]" from Living Black!
ENDRECHERI "MYND"
Idris Muhammad "Power of Soul" from Power of Soul
Anthony Joseph "Swing Praxis" from The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives
The Specials "Enjoy Yourself" from More Specials
Earth, Wind & Fire "Serpentine Fire" from The Essential Earth, Wind & Fire
The Pointer Sisters "Yes, We Can, Can" from Sesame Street: The Stars Come Out On Sesame Street
Aretha Franklin "How I Got Over" from Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings Disc 1
James Cleveland & The Voices of Tabernacle "Get Right Church" from Great Gospel Choirs
Mahalia Jackson "Out of the Depths" from Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967
La Mont Zeno Theater "Tell Them They Are Beautiful" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North
Ramon Morris "First Come, First Served" from Sweet Sister Funk
Betty Griffin "Free Spirit" from Greg Belson's Divine Disco on Deano Sounds
Nina Simone "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free" from The Best Of Nina Simone
Miriam Makeba "Malcom X (Original single 1974)" from Malcom X / Malaika
Joan Armatrading "Taking My Baby Up Town" from To The Limit
Saun & Starr "Your Face Before My Eyes" from Saun & Starr
Richard "Groove" Holmes "I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town" from A Bowl of Soul
Leon Bridges "Shine" from Coming Home
Lee Fields & the Expressions "Magnolia" from Emma Jean
The Meters "Yeah, You're Right" from Look-Ka-Py-Py
Orlando Julius "Ijo Soul" from Super Afro Soul
Eek-A-Mouse "I Love Weed" from I Love Weed
Gregory Isaacs "Night Nurse (Live 85)" from Gregory Isaacs + Sly & Robbie Live 85
The Blind Boys of Alabama "Spirit in the Sky" from Atom Bomb
Purple Disco Machine & Bosq feat. Kaleta "Wake Up!"
Ken Okulolo "Kenimania" from Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Fuzz-Funk in 1970's Nigeria
Blackfoot "Groovy Bone" from Millie
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M.

00:58:59 1 Jan. 8, 2023
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
