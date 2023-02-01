Notes: PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)



UpFront Soul #2023.02 Playlist

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man [#]" from Living Black!

ENDRECHERI "MYND"

Idris Muhammad "Power of Soul" from Power of Soul

Anthony Joseph "Swing Praxis" from The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives

The Specials "Enjoy Yourself" from More Specials

Earth, Wind & Fire "Serpentine Fire" from The Essential Earth, Wind & Fire

The Pointer Sisters "Yes, We Can, Can" from Sesame Street: The Stars Come Out On Sesame Street

Aretha Franklin "How I Got Over" from Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings Disc 1

James Cleveland & The Voices of Tabernacle "Get Right Church" from Great Gospel Choirs

Mahalia Jackson "Out of the Depths" from Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967

La Mont Zeno Theater "Tell Them They Are Beautiful" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North

Ramon Morris "First Come, First Served" from Sweet Sister Funk

Betty Griffin "Free Spirit" from Greg Belson's Divine Disco on Deano Sounds

Nina Simone "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free" from The Best Of Nina Simone

Miriam Makeba "Malcom X (Original single 1974)" from Malcom X / Malaika

Joan Armatrading "Taking My Baby Up Town" from To The Limit

Saun & Starr "Your Face Before My Eyes" from Saun & Starr

Richard "Groove" Holmes "I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town" from A Bowl of Soul

Leon Bridges "Shine" from Coming Home

Lee Fields & the Expressions "Magnolia" from Emma Jean

The Meters "Yeah, You're Right" from Look-Ka-Py-Py

Orlando Julius "Ijo Soul" from Super Afro Soul

Eek-A-Mouse "I Love Weed" from I Love Weed

Gregory Isaacs "Night Nurse (Live 85)" from Gregory Isaacs + Sly & Robbie Live 85

The Blind Boys of Alabama "Spirit in the Sky" from Atom Bomb

Purple Disco Machine & Bosq feat. Kaleta "Wake Up!"

Ken Okulolo "Kenimania" from Nigeria Rock Special: Psychedelic Afro-Rock & Fuzz-Funk in 1970's Nigeria

Blackfoot "Groovy Bone" from Millie

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M.