The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
State Of The City reports
Prince Harry speaks out on Diana Crash, Afghanistan and Hallucinogenic Drugs
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor

#1 Complete 3hr 45m show NTBCFMPS Fri13Jan23 03:45:00
#2 Prince Harry 'Spare' CBS 60 Minutes January 2023 interview ITV 00:22:00
#3 Prof Angus Dalgliesh Oncology St Georges Hospital Richard Tice 10:15:00
#4 Mick Lynch RMT Rail Strike runs rings around Tory MPs at select committee 00:10:00
#5 Sonia in London retired teacher onTalk TV 00:08:00
#6 Piers Corbyn Davos23 15 Minute Cities ULEZ 00:30:00
#7 BBC R4 Shamima Begum Im Not A Monster 00:03:00
#8 Scott RItter The Battle For Soledar and US Homeless Shanty Towns with Garland Nixon 01:00:00
#9 David Livingstone on Knights Templar Satanism Transhumanism today 01:00:00

Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 Jan. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 03:45:00  56Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 84 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 Jan. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:22:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 16 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 Jan. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:15:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 16 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 Jan. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 14 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 Jan. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:08:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 15 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 Jan. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:25:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 21 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 Jan. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 15 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 Jan. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 32 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 Jan. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 28 Download File...
 