Program Information
Sea Change Radio
2
Jared Yates Sexton
 Sea Change Radio
In his book, "American Rule: How a Nation Conquered the World but Failed Its People," Jared Yates Sexton writes that “The American Myth paints the process as divinely inspired and the result of a work of distinctly American genius, the Constitution itself an impeccable guide in all things and a means by which freedom and liberty might be bestowed upon every citizen.” This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with author and podcaster Jared Yates Sexton about his latest book, "Midnight Kingdom," discuss the role of Christian Nationalism in the US, and look at the potential ascension of Ron DeSantis as the Republican heir apparent to Donald Trump.
Track: 99 Miles Away
Artist: Problem Kids
Album: Miles Away
Label: EMI
Year: 1998

Track: Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life
Artist: Monty Python
Album: Monty Python’s the Life of Brian
Label: Warner
Year: 1979

Track: Good Religion
Artist: The Blind Boys of Alabama
Album: 1948-1951
Label: Flyright Records
Year: 1997

00:29:00 1 Jan. 24, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
