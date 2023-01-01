The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Searing Crimes of the System: LAPD New Year's Killing Spree; January 22, the Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Painful Reality that a Nationwide Right to Abortion Has Been Ripped Away. What Must Be Done?
Weekly Program
Michelle Xai and Noche Diaz (Revolution Club); Merle Hoffman (#RiseUp4AbortionRights)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Two searing, outrageous crimes of the system: First, the LAPD began this year with three brutal, wanton, murders of Black and Brown men who were having mental health crises at the time: the barbarity of this and what needs to be done. Then, Roe v. Wade. the fiftieth anniversary of the Supreme Court and the painful reality that there is no longer a nationwide right to abortion. What this means, and what must be done.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 36:20 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230125 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Jan. 25, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
 