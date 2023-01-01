Searing Crimes of the System: LAPD New Year's Killing Spree; January 22, the Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Painful Reality that a Nationwide Right to Abortion Has Been Ripped Away. What Must Be Done?
Weekly Program
Michelle Xai and Noche Diaz (Revolution Club); Merle Hoffman (#RiseUp4AbortionRights)
Two searing, outrageous crimes of the system: First, the LAPD began this year with three brutal, wanton, murders of Black and Brown men who were having mental health crises at the time: the barbarity of this and what needs to be done. Then, Roe v. Wade. the fiftieth anniversary of the Supreme Court and the painful reality that there is no longer a nationwide right to abortion. What this means, and what must be done.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 36:20 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.