This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
Between the Lines for January 25, 2023
Series:
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: January 25, 2023
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Nabil Ahmed, director of economic justice with Oxfam America; Andy Hinz, a member of the group Beyond Extreme Energy; Nancy Treviño, Associate Director for Network Power with Alianza Americas.
Contributor:
betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor
Summary: New Oxfam Report on Rising Inequality Calls for 5% Tax on Super-Rich; US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Approves Projects that Generate Equivalent of 76 Coal Plants; Crisis on Southern Border Underscores Urgent Need for Reform of US Immigration & Asylum System.
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1: Between the Lines for January 25, 2023
Description: Released Date: January 25, 2023
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Jan. 25, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None 14