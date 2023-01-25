The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: January 25, 2023
Weekly Program
Nabil Ahmed, director of economic justice with Oxfam America; Andy Hinz, a member of the group Beyond Extreme Energy; Nancy Treviño, Associate Director for Network Power with Alianza Americas.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
New Oxfam Report on Rising Inequality Calls for 5% Tax on Super-Rich; US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Approves Projects that Generate Equivalent of 76 Coal Plants; Crisis on Southern Border Underscores Urgent Need for Reform of US Immigration & Asylum System.

Between the Lines for January 25, 2023 Download Program Podcast
Released Date: January 25, 2023
00:29:00 1 Jan. 25, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 14 Download File...
 