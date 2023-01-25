Between the Lines for January 25, 2023

Subtitle: Released Date: January 25, 2023

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Nabil Ahmed, director of economic justice with Oxfam America; Andy Hinz, a member of the group Beyond Extreme Energy; Nancy Treviño, Associate Director for Network Power with Alianza Americas.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Summary: New Oxfam Report on Rising Inequality Calls for 5% Tax on Super-Rich; US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Approves Projects that Generate Equivalent of 76 Coal Plants; Crisis on Southern Border Underscores Urgent Need for Reform of US Immigration & Asylum System.

Credits:

Notes:



