Mark Ortwein

Subtitle: A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.

Summary: A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM.

Credits: During the hour, a conversation with Mark Ortwein, Assistant Principal Bassoonist and Contrabassoonist with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. A versatile performer, Ortwein is also a saxophonist, educator, and the owner of Ortwein Woodwinds in Indianapolis. His latest release, It Was Time on Terra Voce, came out on January 6.



Featured Music

Artist / Song / Title / Label

[excerpt] Mark Ortwein/No More Butterflies/It Was Time/Terra Voce [6:28]

[excerpt] Mark Ortwein/Bigfoot/It Was Time/Terra Voce [5:56]

[excerpt] Mark Ortwein/Basso Bossa/It Was Time/Terra Voce [8:54]

Falkner Evans/ClosenessDesire/Through the Lens/CAP [9:28]

Something Blue/Flyover Country/Personal Preference/Posi-Tone [4:50]

Reiner Witzel & The Richie Beirach Quintet/Blue Trees/The World Within/Reiner Witzel and Richie Beirach [7:10]

3D Jazz Trio/Blues for G-C/9 to 5/DIVA Jazz [3:53]

Notes: A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM. Episode 073.



