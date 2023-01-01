The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Situation Fluxus
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.
Action/Event
Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.
 Wave Farm/WGXC 90.7-FM  Contact Contributor
During the hour, a conversation with Mark Ortwein, Assistant Principal Bassoonist and Contrabassoonist with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. A versatile performer, Ortwein is also a saxophonist, educator, and the owner of Ortwein Woodwinds in Indianapolis. His latest release, It Was Time on Terra Voce, came out on January 6.

Featured Music
Artist / Song / Title / Label
[excerpt] Mark Ortwein/No More Butterflies/It Was Time/Terra Voce [6:28]
[excerpt] Mark Ortwein/Bigfoot/It Was Time/Terra Voce [5:56]
[excerpt] Mark Ortwein/Basso Bossa/It Was Time/Terra Voce [8:54]
Falkner Evans/ClosenessDesire/Through the Lens/CAP [9:28]
Something Blue/Flyover Country/Personal Preference/Posi-Tone [4:50]
Reiner Witzel & The Richie Beirach Quintet/Blue Trees/The World Within/Reiner Witzel and Richie Beirach [7:10]
3D Jazz Trio/Blues for G-C/9 to 5/DIVA Jazz [3:53]
00:58:10 1 Jan. 26, 2023
Produced for Wave Farm in the Hudson Valley in New York.
