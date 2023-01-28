The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Exotic names meld our global mix together with spins from Carthnage, Gecko Turner, The Spy From Cairo, King Coya and the Tikiyaki Orchestra. Add your name to our subscriber base for our free weekly E-Blast!
Calcopyrite Communications
Carthnage & Toya DeLazy - Umoya
Gecko Turner - Twenty-twenty Vision
Sultans Of String - Hicaz Mandira Sultana CANCON
eccodek - Moj Dilbere CANCON
The Spy From Cairo - Black Sea
Ceci Bastida - Bella En Rosa (Pretty In Pink)
Montparnasse Musique - Luendu
JeConte - Nous Aimons Les Mali
Sangit - Yelele
Rumba Calzada - Cumbia Para Mujeres CANCON
King Coya - Te Digo Wayno
Bob Mould - Sunshine Rock
Tikiyaki Orchestra - Bombs Away!

59:56

World Beat Canada Radio January 28 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 Jan. 24, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 