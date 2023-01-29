Plenty of Instrumentals pepper our playlist for when you want the music to do the talking for itself. Join Patricia Fraser for our weekly Celt In A Twist!
Dropkick Murphys - We Shall Overcome Tradish - The Falls Of Swad INST The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON Glengarry Bhoys - In A Big Country CANCON Dlu - Am Politician INST Jim Moray - Barbara Allen Spotted Dogs - Connolly Was There Lost Bayou Ramblers - J'aurais Des Aliles Simon Emmerson - Pilsdon Pen INST Daimh - Banjo's Favourite INST Kate Rusby - I Wish The East Pointers - Tanglewood INST CANCON Sketch - Shed Life Carlos Nunez - Danza de Espadas INST