Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Plenty of Instrumentals pepper our playlist for when you want the music to do the talking for itself. Join Patricia Fraser for our weekly Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Dropkick Murphys - We Shall Overcome
Tradish - The Falls Of Swad INST
The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON
Glengarry Bhoys - In A Big Country CANCON
Dlu - Am Politician INST
Jim Moray - Barbara Allen
Spotted Dogs - Connolly Was There
Lost Bayou Ramblers - J'aurais Des Aliles
Simon Emmerson - Pilsdon Pen INST
Daimh - Banjo's Favourite INST
Kate Rusby - I Wish
The East Pointers - Tanglewood INST CANCON
Sketch - Shed Life
Carlos Nunez - Danza de Espadas INST

59:48

Celt In A Twist January 29 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:48 1 Jan. 24, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
