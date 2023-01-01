Summary: This week, on the Global

Research News Hour, we are exploring the prospect that NATO may today actually be a malevolent force on the global stage and that Canada and the world should consider abandoning it. In our first half hour, Rick Rozoff, a long time geopolitical analyst and critic of NATO offers his perspectives on the nature of the trans-national beast and where it may be headed in the future. This is followed by an interview with lawyer, journalist and activist Dimitri Lascaris on the role Canada could be playing as an advocate for peace outside of NATO. We finish off the program with anti-war activist Ken Stone of the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War talking about a recent action his group organized in the city outside the building where Prime Minister Trudeau and his Cabinet were meeting.