Notes: This week's show features stories from George Galloway, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230127.mp3 (29:00)



From GEORGE GALLOWAY- George spoke with American journalist Chris Hedges about the impact the German and American tanks will make in the war in Ukraine. Chris says that more weapons will not resolve the devastation in Ukraine, but will serve the US military industrial complex . He says that endless war has become the primary business of the American empire, and that the few politicians who speak out against the war industry are erased, like Dennis Kucinich. George and Chris both complain that anyone who tries to oppose the current wars will be cancelled.



From FRANCE- First some international press reviews on the agreement to send US and German tanks to Ukraine. NGOs in Ukraine are calling for the firing of the Defense Minister whose office is accused of signing a contract to overpay $200 million for food for the armed forces. In Peru, after scores of civilians protesting the replacement president have been murdered by police and military, the OAS (the Organization of American States) has given the president its full support. CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) is meeting in Argentina.



From CUBA- At the CELAC summit Colombian President Petro spoke to the integration of projects among the member states, and work together like the EU. Venezuelan President Maduro called on the other nations to join against foreign intervention. There is an international call to release 5 water defenders in El Salvador. Canada announced it will pay more than $2 billion Canadian to settle a lawsuit over indigenous residential schools. Large protests against Netanyahu in Israel continue.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Human beings can be redeemed. Empires cannot. Our refusal to face the truth about empire, our refusal to defy the multitudinous crimes and atrocities of empire, has brought about the nightmare Malcolm predicted. And as the Digital Age and our post-literate society implant a terrifying historical amnesia, these crimes are erased as swiftly as they are committed."

--Chris Hedges



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net