Sonic Café, that’s Big Head Todd and the Monsters with their 2020 cover of Brandy, the Looking Glass classic from 1972. So welcome to the little radio café broadcasting from the Pacific northwest, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 323. This time the Sonic Café throws a cover over a great batch of mostly 70’s tunes, with just a couple of 80’s and 90’s covers tucked in too. We’ve got Garbage covering the Patti Smith classic Because the Night, Lake Street Dive covering Annie Lennox, Black Stone Cherry covering the Electric Light Orchestra, U2 covering TRex, Weezer covering a-ha… you get the idea. Plus comedian Jim McDonald is here to give us insightful advice to manage our credit card debt, oh and before forget, a warm Sonic Café welcome to Nap Time our newest sponsor. Parents do your crying, cranky tantrum throwing kids have you on the edge. No worries, because Nap Time is here. One simple dose creates instant silence, and with daily dosing, no more tantrum’s ever again. Guaranteed! So ahh join us as we throw a cover over great tunes of the 70’s this time from the eclectic radio cafe that brings you great music, comedy and pop culture. Here’s Miley Cyrus covering Pink Floyd, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Brandy (You're A Fine Girl) Artist: Big Head Todd and the Monsters LP: Brandy (You're A Fine Girl) Yr: 2020 Song 2: Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd Cover) Artist: Miley Cyrus LP: SNL Yr: 2020 Song 3: Because The Night Artist: Garbage & Screaming Females LP: Because The Night Yr: 2013 Song 4: Walkin On Broken Glass Artist: Lake Street Dive LP: Spotify Studios Yr. 2017 Song 5: Don't Worry About Your Credit Card Debt Artist: Jim McDonald LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 6: Don't Bring Me Down Artist: Black Stone Cherry LP: The Human Condition Yr: 2020 Song 7: Wicked Game (Chris Issac Cover) Artist: London Grammar LP: The Saturday Sessions From Dermont O'leary Show Year: 2014 Song 8: Doctor My Eyes Artist: Paul Thorn LP: Looking Into You: A Tribute To Jackson Browne [Disc 1] Yr: 2014 Song 9: Bang a Gong (Get It On) Artist: U2 LP: AngelHeaded Hipster—The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex Yr: 2020 Song 10: Take On Me Artist: Weezer, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner, Patrick Wilson LP: Teal Album Yr: 2019 Song 11: Nap Time Artist: SNL LP: SNL Yr: 2020 Song 12: Baker Street Artist: Foo Fighters LP: The Colour and the Shape Yr: 1997 Song 13: Dancing In The Moonlight Artist: Toploader LP: Dancing In The Moonlight Yr: 2009 Song 14: Stuck In The Middle With You (Stealers Wheel) Artist: Pomplamoose LP: Pomplamoose Yr: 2021 Song 15: Le Reve Artist: Patrick Juvet LP: Laura Yr: 1979
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
