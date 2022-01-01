Notes: "There's still a lot of public resistance to the idea of giving people in homelessness cash, because, the public doesn't trust people in poverty or people in homelessness, I think that has to be corrected and addressed" - Dr. Jiaying Zhao



One of the topics we have focused on through our special Covid-19 series is our unhoused neighbors' lives by organizations and governments experimenting with providing cash transfers to unhoused community members. We are finishing up our special series on Covid-19’s impact on our nonprofits, small businesses, and local governments with this very informative and insightful interview with Foundations for Social Change. Foundations for Social Change were the first organization in North America to develop a research project to study the impact on our unhoused neighbors' lives by providing cash transfers to un-housed community members.



In this episode, we feature the voices of the Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in the Department of Psychology Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at the University of British Columbia Dr. Jiaying Zhao, along with the Director of the New Leaf Project Heather Hay and the LEAP Co-Chair and Peer Coordinator Ray Bonnetrouge.



Episode web landing page: https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-foundation-for-social-change

e-Newsletter of Episode https://us17.campaign-archive.com/?u=f845c8577f6fa5b07211bf63c&id=deaf9a1a05



Please consider donating to Voices of the Community - Voices of the Community is fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which allows us to offer you tax deductions for your contributions. Please consider making a donation to help us provide future shows just like this one. https://georgekoster.com/donate-now