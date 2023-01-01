Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Going Underground, RDW, and RHC.

From JAPAN- Japan and NATO have agreed to raise cooperation to "maintain a free and open international order." In Pakistan a suicide bomber killed over 100 people in a mosque mainly occupied by police who were the intended victims. A military facility in Iran was attacked by 3 drones which US officials attributed to Israel.



From GOING UNDERGROUND- Afshin spoke with Noam Chomsky, famed American linguist and scholar. In this excerpt Noam discusses current examples of manufacturing consent in regard to the wars in Iraq and Ukraine. He goes on to use the undersea bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, delivering gas from Russia to Germany- pointing out that the main stream media accused Russia of the explosion and then not investigating the evidence. He goes on to explain why Europe is now in the pocket of the US, much to their own detriment.



From GERMANY- German Chancellor Scholz traveled to meet with Brazilian President Lula da Silva. Scholz asked Lula to provide ammunition for the tanks Germany is sending to Ukraine and Lula refused, saying that he would be willing to negotiate peace in that region along with Chinese President Xi.



From CUBA- An update on the continuing massive protests in Peru, including polls with show overwhelming popular support for fresh elections this year. Israeli forces continue killing Palestinians in the West Bank, and plans were announced to supply firearms to Israeli citizens.



