Summary: Palestinian resistance to the colonization of their homeland is being discussed on campuses all over the US, creating enormous concern to the Jewish establishment, which is spending large sums of money to counter this growing phenomenon. Today we examine one of those struggles at the University of California’s law school at Berkeley. We present a discussion of their particular campus battle in a debate between Dylan Saba, an attorney with Palestine Legal who represents the Palestinian students at Berkeley, and Ethan Katz, a professor History and Jewish Studies at the University. The discussion is moderated by journalist and college professor Peter Beinart.



This was a classic Palestinian Israeli discussion and that is why we played it. It illustrates the basic difference between the pro-Palestinian movement and most Jewish responses to it. The Palestinians are done talking and are building action strategies to oppose a militant military occupation of their land, while pro-Israelis too often just want talk about it, have dialogue, that over the years has gone nowhere because it is talk and not action and makes no impact on Israeli governance. Those days are over for Palestinians. They are building a resistance to a devastating military takeover of their homeland and the response to their direct, nonviolent action is too often that it is unfair and makes some Jewish students "uncomfortable" and "excluded." If a pro-Palestinian speaker comes to campus, the Jewish students want their point of view represented in the program. However, how often does Hillel invite speakers on the Palestinian side to their events? Palestinians have the right to define their programs, their strategies, and their resistance, on their terms without the involvement of their oppressors.