Program Information
Radio Curious
Weekly Program
Glen McGourty & Barry Vogel, Esq.
 Radio Curious - Barry Vogel  Contact Contributor
How can we assure ourselves that the food we eat is safe, nutritious and energy-efficient? If we are what we eat, we ought to know what we will become. That may be the concept underlying what is coming to be known as the slow food movement. Glenn McGourty is the wine growing and plant science advisor for the University of California Cooperative Extension for Lake and Mendocino Counties in Northern California.

Glenn McGourty recommends “The Origins and Ancient History of Wine,” by Patrick McGovern.

Originally Broadcast: January 4, 2005
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.
Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
As Radio Curious begins the 30th year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.

Barry Vogel, Host and Producer

Glenn McGourty – "The Slow Food Movement"
00:29:00 1 Jan. 4, 2005
Ukiah, California
