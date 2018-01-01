Summary: Please Donate to keep CWB Alive!

Stepping into the metaphysical, this episode draws inspiration from a series of meditations I conducted between 2018 and 2020 wherein I sought to understand the spiritual consequence and toll of war. What I used as a launch point was Dr. King’s assertion that war rips apart the spirit, bother internal and external. I added to King’s statement, Eisenhower’s observation concerning the social cost of war; which was flavored by another King statement about the reflective nature of war – what is evident during war fever in the aggressor country will become acted out during the violated country; or what is evident during the unfathomable horror generated by a modern industrial war machine invading a colonized country will, as history as shown, manifest itself as the same horror being reproduced within the borders of the colonizer. The revelations gained during these meditations form the base for this episode. That base is simply this; when a physical body is destroyed, a sprinkling of soul stays with the destroyer and if that sprinkling is not removed, then sooner or later the destroyer will began to destroy that place where he or she originates from. Or in other words, Violence begets Violence.

