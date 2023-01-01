Summary: Please Donate to keep CWB Alive!

This is not an episode about race, though I began the show with a pretty blatantly race-based statement; the episode continues along a well trotted path, societies institutional degradation. In recent years this has been discussed through the simplistically name Societal Collapse, when in reality what is being spoken about is the systemic deterioration of the institutions within a society, institutions both physical and cultural, to say nothing about spiritual institutions nor generational institutions, both very important for the survival and prosperousness of a societies longevity. As always, I run through multiple topics in this episode, as well as some notes on the principles comprising America’s foundation. What I hope you gain from this episode is an understanding of the forces that are working overtime to set in motion institutional change s which will allow them to remain in control of a vastly different society, one where basic needs are commodified to a level unseen in this country for over 100 years. These forces, with their eye to the future of this country, are also preparing to put in place lackies who are different races in order to maintain the appearance of democratic change while still maintaining their oligarchic positions.

