The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
01. From Russia With Love - Daniel Dubb 02. Esa Boca Linda - MYNC 03. Black Coffee - Gorge 04. Jungle In The Space - Alberto Dimeo 05. Journey In Your Mind - Paolo Rocco 06. Royal Hippo - Nathan Barrato 07. The Sun - Chus & Ceballos 08. Psychout - Carlo Lio 09. What I Need - Sean Savage 10. L'estime De Soi - Stefano Andriezzi
3.2.23. Amplified Radio Show Hour 1
Part 1 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)