The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.
2023 Sean Savage
01. Puttin Manners - Sean Savage 02. Inferno - Carl Cox 03. Breathe Out - B.Traits 04. Heat It Up - Loco & Jam 05. Light Falls - Setaoc Mass 06. Chain Reactions (D-Unity Remix) - Deborah de Luca 07. Chiaroscuro - Basic Frame 08. Against Gravity - Gallya & Juliet Fox 09. Sentir - Sean Savage 10. K-Town Shuffle - Carlo Lio
3.2.23. Amplified Radio Show Hour 2
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)