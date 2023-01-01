#1 Complete 3hr 55min show NTBCFMPS03Feb23 #2 - nne Lemon NEU on Feb 2023 teachers strike 00:10:00 #3 - Bath Together Declaration Sharon Davis 15 Minute Cities meeting 00:15:00 #4 - George Ferguson on boaters mooring fees hike 00:10:00 #5 - Karen Churchill 5G in the High Court Michael Mansfield 00:15:00 #6 - Peter Hitchens Covid Did the British Army's 77th Brigade spy on journalists and public 00:20:00 #7 - Order of Nine Angles Global Death Cult by William Ramsey The Free Zone w Freeman Fly 01:00:00 #8 - Iain Davis on Accelerationism Nick Land and The Dark Enlightenment 01:45:00