Program Information
State Of The City reports
Government ignoring £trillions in easily taxable offshore wealth
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative
#1 Complete 3hr 55min show NTBCFMPS03Feb23
#2 - nne Lemon NEU on Feb 2023 teachers strike 00:10:00
#3 - Bath Together Declaration Sharon Davis 15 Minute Cities meeting 00:15:00
#4 - George Ferguson on boaters mooring fees hike 00:10:00
#5 - Karen Churchill 5G in the High Court Michael Mansfield 00:15:00
#6 - Peter Hitchens Covid Did the British Army's 77th Brigade spy on journalists and public 00:20:00
#7 - Order of Nine Angles Global Death Cult by William Ramsey The Free Zone w Freeman Fly 01:00:00
#8 - Iain Davis on Accelerationism Nick Land and The Dark Enlightenment 01:45:00

