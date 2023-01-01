Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Long Beach, California, singer, writer and composer, Ray Zaragoza. She has been enjoying the success with the release of new singles along with her current album “Women in Color.” and she’s been staying busy writing the songs for the children's cartoon show “Spirit Ranger’s on Netflix. Raye is featured ino our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her on our music page at www.indigenousinmusic.com/raye-zaragoza-interview. With music from Ray Zaragoza, Viv Parker, Aysanabee, Laura Niquay, Shauit, Qacung, Los Buenos Modales, Obie P, The Halluci Nation, DJ krayzcree, Jayden Pas, Latin Vibe, Aocelyn, Leonard Sumner, Willie Nab, Tom Bee, Redbone, Ozomatli, QVLN, Cary Morin, Pura Fe, Angel Baribeau, Ailaika, Stolen Identity, Joey Stylez, Carsen Gray, El Dusty, Black Bear, Banda Do Sul, DJ Shub, Hellnback, Hayley Wallis, Pamyua and much more. Visit us on our music page at www.IndigenousinMusic.com and find our all about us and our programs along with our archives of music and our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.