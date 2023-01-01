(1.) Golden Era Shine - The Gemini Twins (Prop Dylan & Mr. Noun) ft. Awon (2.) Snowed in with Timmons - Pseudo Intellectuals (3.) Up! - Dynasty (4.) Let's Go Back - Dillon & Tom Caruana (5.) Top Tier Tech (instrumental) - Wounded Buffalo Beats (6.) Beastin' - SoulRocca ft. Wildelux (7.) Options - Sojourn (8.) Street Lights On - Megaton SP (9.) Forecast - L*Roneous (10.) We Just Begun (the remix) - Retro & Pandamonium (11.) High Fives and C*ke Lines - Profound79 (12.) Learn Today - C-Jillz ft. Joe Glass (13.) Top Shotta - King Bliss (14.) I've Only Begun - Ruste Juxx (15.) Keep Going - DJ Flipcyide ft. iNTeLL (16.) Correlation & Causation - Hus Kingpin (17.) That's it - Yuto ft. Jokaz (18.) On Job - Motman & Micall Parknsun (19.) Nappier Center - A.C. The Program Director (20.) The Best - J Rocc (21.) Sumner Rd. - Knaladeus (22.) Northern Lights - chromonicci (23.) Soul Walk - nAvi The North
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
