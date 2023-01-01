Summary: (1.) Golden Era Shine - The Gemini Twins (Prop Dylan & Mr. Noun) ft. Awon

(2.) Snowed in with Timmons - Pseudo Intellectuals

(3.) Up! - Dynasty

(4.) Let's Go Back - Dillon & Tom Caruana

(5.) Top Tier Tech (instrumental) - Wounded Buffalo Beats

(6.) Beastin' - SoulRocca ft. Wildelux

(7.) Options - Sojourn

(8.) Street Lights On - Megaton SP

(9.) Forecast - L*Roneous

(10.) We Just Begun (the remix) - Retro & Pandamonium

(11.) High Fives and C*ke Lines - Profound79

(12.) Learn Today - C-Jillz ft. Joe Glass

(13.) Top Shotta - King Bliss

(14.) I've Only Begun - Ruste Juxx

(15.) Keep Going - DJ Flipcyide ft. iNTeLL

(16.) Correlation & Causation - Hus Kingpin

(17.) That's it - Yuto ft. Jokaz

(18.) On Job - Motman & Micall Parknsun

(19.) Nappier Center - A.C. The Program Director

(20.) The Best - J Rocc

(21.) Sumner Rd. - Knaladeus

(22.) Northern Lights - chromonicci

(23.) Soul Walk - nAvi The North