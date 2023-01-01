The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Cool Solutions
Some crops thrive under solar panels
Regular Show
Jordan Makinek, Byron Kominek, and Liza McConnell
 Wendy Ring  Contact Contributor
With growing conflicts over solar development on farm land, dual use may provide middle ground and enough income to help small farmers keep farming. That's how Byron Kominek found himself putting a solar garden on one of his hay fields and hosting teams of agrivoltaic researchers.

Colorado farmers Byron Kominek and Liza McConnell and Jordan Macknick, head of agrivoltaic research at the National Renewable Energy Lab, are finding some crops grow better in solar arrays and use less water.
Creative Commons Music: Scott Holmes, Jason Shaw, and Michael Kobrin

00:28:00 1 Feb. 10, 2023
 00:28:00  192Kbps mp3
3
 