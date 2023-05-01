The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Class War Battlefield Podcast
Commentary
Vphiamer Adis Ogaarwa (Host), Dr. Jared Ball, Dr. Oba T'shaka
 Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple  Contact Contributor
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.05.00
So I Want to Talk About Tyre Nichols, but I would prefer to Talk About Other Things So You Might Understand Our Struggle
With Clips from I Mix What I Like from Black Power Media and The Dr. Oba T’shaka Show
First – and I cannot stress this enough – this episode begins with a topic that is WHOLLY FALSE AND MADE UP, but there is a deep lesson inside that topic, especially how I frame it. Be prepared to have your mind rocked by a conspiracy story so wide spread, so integrative into who we are as a people that it could only be true on the pages of a best seller. At that topics conclusion I reveal something about FOX NEWS, its an acronym; FOX NEWS stands for Fascistic, Oligarchic, Xenophobic, Nationalistic, Evangelical, White Supremacist (Network). From there I move into other connective topics that should relieve your mind from the metaphorical ponding it was given during the first 10 minutes, if you need some time to catch up before moving on, I understand. Just remember, everything I called conspiratorial in that first 10 minutes was not true, I cannot stress that enough. After that point I speak about some conspiratorial realities that cannot be ignored because, unlike those in the first ten minutes, these ones are real true threats to national stability and our communities safety.

Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.05.01
Martin Luther King Jr. on Tyre Nichols, What is the Future of Policing
I probably could have done without creating a separate summary for this second segment episode, but. . . .sigh. . . . I can’t even explain why I did, but I did. . . .sigh (again). . . . I am so exhausted from producing these, you’d think I’d be used to this non-sense by now but I’m not. Anyway, what if Dr. King were still alive today and were asked to speak on Tyre Nichols, what might he say; I answer this question (sort of) in the early portion of the show. I then dive into the culture of policing, “culture comes from purpose” I say, then connect policing to its original purpose. No, no, not slave trapping; but protecting property. Slaves were just human property – or if you will – human resources owned by enslavers for their benefit. Wait, that sounds oddly familiar. Or maybe not, I could be imagining things. Anyway, I move to speaking about a hidden energy hidden inside policing, the imperial colonial ethic that permeates much of contemporary life. Yes, you heard me correctly, I do not dive into that concept too deeply, but it is increasingly one of my favorite points to think on, so plan to hear more about it in the coming months. This is not the topic I end on, but it is the topic I will end this summary on.
Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Follow me on Facebook @ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast, on Twitter @VphiamerAdisOgaarwa

