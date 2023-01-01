Summary: She didn't have enough money for sanitary pads, could be how it started. Or she was raped and pregnant. It was covid lockdown and she had nowhere to sleep. In Kenya's condom shortage, one condom - if even available - could cost as much as she would earn for sex. With almost no budget, and no help from government, Nkoko Iju Africa finds ingenious ways to keep these young women alive, show care, and open their eyes to chances. For more information, visit http://www.nkokoijuafrica.org/