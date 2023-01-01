The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Voluntary organization educates for choice
Marilyne Laini is Executive Director of Nkoko Iju Africa, a nonprofit voluntary organization providing support, services and choices to young women who trade sex for money.
She didn't have enough money for sanitary pads, could be how it started. Or she was raped and pregnant. It was covid lockdown and she had nowhere to sleep. In Kenya's condom shortage, one condom - if even available - could cost as much as she would earn for sex. With almost no budget, and no help from government, Nkoko Iju Africa finds ingenious ways to keep these young women alive, show care, and open their eyes to chances. For more information, visit http://www.nkokoijuafrica.org/
Interview by Diana Wanyonyi. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
Mentions condoms, rape, sex work. No obscene language.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986.

00:28:52 1 Feb. 8, 2023
Kenya, Canada
