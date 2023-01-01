WINGS #46-22 Feminist Buddhists - FOR WEEK OF FEB 27

Subtitle: Can a religion with no male god be sexist?

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sandy Boucher, former Buddhist nun, and author of Turning The Wheel: American Women Creating the New Buddhism, and eight other books including Opening the Lotus, A Womans Guide to Buddhism. She also publishes articles on Tricycle.org.

Summary: Continuing our series about feminism and religion, this program from the archives is about feminism and Buddhism - yet another beloved religion in which sexism can distract from the good stuff.

Credits: Interviewer is the late Sue Supriano, who hosted the community radio series Steppin' Out of Babylon for many years. Updated by WINGS series producer Frieda Werden.

Notes: Interview originally recorded in Berkeley, California, in 1994. Updated 2023.



