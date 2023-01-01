The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Can a religion with no male god be sexist?
Weekly Program
Sandy Boucher, former Buddhist nun, and author of Turning The Wheel: American Women Creating the New Buddhism, and eight other books including Opening the Lotus, A Womans Guide to Buddhism. She also publishes articles on Tricycle.org.
Continuing our series about feminism and religion, this program from the archives is about feminism and Buddhism - yet another beloved religion in which sexism can distract from the good stuff.
Interviewer is the late Sue Supriano, who hosted the community radio series Steppin' Out of Babylon for many years. Updated by WINGS series producer Frieda Werden.
Interview originally recorded in Berkeley, California, in 1994. Updated 2023.

00:28:52 1 Feb. 12, 2023
California, Texas, Canada
