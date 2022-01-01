The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
This week we have a tap dancing record - really - a jet-fueled performance by a revival preacher that nothing could hold down, one of Hank Williams' best friends, Curley Williams (shown here with his band), some retro country from Jake Vaadeland, one of the first country blues bottleneck guitar players and a song by the guy who gave the world The Monster Mash.
Artist Title Year
Curley Williams & His Georgia Peach Pickers Georgia Boogie 1948
Nappy Brown Piddly Patter Patter 1955
Slim Gaillard Beatin' the Board 1939
Big Bill Broonzy & His Chicago Five I'm Woke Up Now 1944
Brother Claude Ely There Ain't No Grave 1954
The Jubalaires, Andy Kirk & His Clouds of Joy Get Together With The Lord 1946
Frankie Laine Georgia On My Mind 1949
Zuzu Bolin Why Don't You Eat 1951
Jake Vaadeland I'm In a Rush 2022
Sylvester Weaver, Walter Beasley Bottleneck Blues 1927
The Five Trumpets Stand By Me 1952
Bertice Reading, Leroy Kirkland Orch. I'm Alone 1953
The Will Bradley Trio Down The Road A Piece 1940
Jerry Lee Lewis What'd I Say 1961
Freddie King You've Got to Love Her With a Feeling 1960
Skip & Flip Betty Jean 1961
The Danleers A Picture Of You 1958
Julius Cheeks & The Four Knights What You Told Me To Do 1964
Wes Dakus & The Rebels Sour Biscuits 1963

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 12, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 