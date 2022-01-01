Notes: Artist Title Year

Curley Williams & His Georgia Peach Pickers Georgia Boogie 1948

Nappy Brown Piddly Patter Patter 1955

Slim Gaillard Beatin' the Board 1939

Big Bill Broonzy & His Chicago Five I'm Woke Up Now 1944

Brother Claude Ely There Ain't No Grave 1954

The Jubalaires, Andy Kirk & His Clouds of Joy Get Together With The Lord 1946

Frankie Laine Georgia On My Mind 1949

Zuzu Bolin Why Don't You Eat 1951

Jake Vaadeland I'm In a Rush 2022

Sylvester Weaver, Walter Beasley Bottleneck Blues 1927

The Five Trumpets Stand By Me 1952

Bertice Reading, Leroy Kirkland Orch. I'm Alone 1953

The Will Bradley Trio Down The Road A Piece 1940

Jerry Lee Lewis What'd I Say 1961

Freddie King You've Got to Love Her With a Feeling 1960

Skip & Flip Betty Jean 1961

The Danleers A Picture Of You 1958

Julius Cheeks & The Four Knights What You Told Me To Do 1964

Wes Dakus & The Rebels Sour Biscuits 1963

