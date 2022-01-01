This week we have a tap dancing record - really - a jet-fueled performance by a revival preacher that nothing could hold down, one of Hank Williams' best friends, Curley Williams (shown here with his band), some retro country from Jake Vaadeland, one of the first country blues bottleneck guitar players and a song by the guy who gave the world The Monster Mash.
Artist Title Year Curley Williams & His Georgia Peach Pickers Georgia Boogie 1948 Nappy Brown Piddly Patter Patter 1955 Slim Gaillard Beatin' the Board 1939 Big Bill Broonzy & His Chicago Five I'm Woke Up Now 1944 Brother Claude Ely There Ain't No Grave 1954 The Jubalaires, Andy Kirk & His Clouds of Joy Get Together With The Lord 1946 Frankie Laine Georgia On My Mind 1949 Zuzu Bolin Why Don't You Eat 1951 Jake Vaadeland I'm In a Rush 2022 Sylvester Weaver, Walter Beasley Bottleneck Blues 1927 The Five Trumpets Stand By Me 1952 Bertice Reading, Leroy Kirkland Orch. I'm Alone 1953 The Will Bradley Trio Down The Road A Piece 1940 Jerry Lee Lewis What'd I Say 1961 Freddie King You've Got to Love Her With a Feeling 1960 Skip & Flip Betty Jean 1961 The Danleers A Picture Of You 1958 Julius Cheeks & The Four Knights What You Told Me To Do 1964 Wes Dakus & The Rebels Sour Biscuits 1963