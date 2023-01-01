The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Bob Avakian, Why We Need Revolutionary State Power to Change Society; Lenny Wolff and Michelle Xai, Fight the Power, Transform the People, For Revolution; Joe Veale on Rev. Al Sharpton's B.S.
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Lenny Wolff (National Revolution Tour); Michelle Xai (Revolution Club); Joe Veale (The RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Bob Avakian on Why We Need Revolutionary State Power to Change Society – an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews. A conversation between Lenny Wolff & Michelle Xai on what difference revolutionary state power would make, and what it means to fight the power, and transform the people, for revolution. Joe Veale calls out Rev. Al Sharpton's poisonous B.S. delivered at the funeral for Tyre Nichols.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 34:24 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-021523 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 