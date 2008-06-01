Summary: Today we focus on the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese in a conversation with Lara Friedman, President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace.



The task of the Special Rapporteur is to assess the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, report publicly about it, and work with governments, civil society and others to foster international cooperation. The Special Rapporteur undertakes regular visits or missions to the Occupied Palestinian Territory and reports annually to the Human Rights Council.



The mandate of the Special Rapporteur derives from the 1993 resolution from the Committee of Human Rights. The mandate calls on the Special Rapporteur: (a) To investigate Israel's violations of the principles and bases of international law, international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel; and (b) To report, with conclusions and recommendations, to the Commission on Human Rights.



The title of this conversation with Francesca Albanese is “A war crime in the making…Israel’s ethnic cleansing in the South Hebron Hills."