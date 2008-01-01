The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: February 5, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
13
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
PART A
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Ali Boulo Santo (Senegal)
Ndaye Faye
Komo Féllé
Frikyiwa – 2004
3) Kimi Djabaté (Guinea-Bissau)
Alidonke
Dindin
Cumbancha - 2023
4) T.P. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo (Benin)
Koutome
Singles & EPs
Acid Jazz UK - 2022
5) Lemed Janvier & Les Volcans de Benin (Benin)
Ametoegniameto
Feut Vert
MY – 19??
6) L’Orchestre Super Rail Band International (Mali)
Eko Ile
Afrodisiac
EMI/Regal - 1972
7) Bassidi Koné (Mali)
Djignouma
Kaira
Remote Records - 2023
8) Ballaké Sissoko & Baba Sissoko (Mali)
Baballake
Sissoko & Sissoko
Homerecords.be - 2019
9) Abdoulaye Traore & Mohamed Diaby (Burkina Faso/Cote d’Ivoire)
Takama Parts 1 & 2
Dabademba
Chapa Blues/Naive – 2010
10) Omniversal Earkestra (Germany)
Chie (feat. Jacoub ‘ Jimmy ‘ Soubeiga)
Le Mali 70
Trikont - 2020
PART B
11) Misty Jean (Haiti)
La Pluma
Herencia Pacífica
Herencia de Timbiquí - 2021
12) Tabou Combo (Haiti)
Gisene
Tanbou Toujou Lou
Ostinato Records - 2016
13) RAM (Haiti)
Negrés Katye Moren
RAM 7: August 1791
Williibelle Publishing & Sales - 2018
14) Sartana de Groupe Mistral (Martinique)
On Dot Bab Enko
Mi Pwessyion
Debs Music - 2008
15) Kafé (Guadeloupe)
Lésé Yo Néyé Bwa Dèyè
Gwo Kafé 3
Disques DEBS International - 2003
16) Orquesta Guayacán (Colombia)
Kaquiry, Kaquiry
Serie Cristal
RMM – 1997
17) Grupo Gualajo, Ezequiel Sinisterra & José Antonio Torres Solis (Colombia)
Botella Vasito
El Pianista de la Selva
Resistancia Music - 2008
18) Semblanzas del Rio Guapi & Prieto Riddiman (Colombia)
Yo-Po-No-Po Prieto Riddiman Remixes
single
Discos Pacífico – 2022
19) M.A. Studio (Colombia)
Morochaje (Version Salsa)
Futuro Niche
Discos Pacífico – 2022
20) Los Pao Paos (México)
Me Encanta la Mota
Los Pao Paos
Devil In The Woods – 2022
21) Grupo Kual? (México)
Corazón Enamorado
Los Reyes de la Cumbia Sonidera (En México)
AVA Records – 2019
22) Los Zheros (Perú)
La Uñita
Perú Selvático :Sonic Expedition into the Peruvian Amazon 1972-1986
Analog Africa - 2022
23) Popy y Sus Pirañas (Perú)
Guayaba
14 MAGnificos Bailables
Vampisoul – 2022
24) Conjunto Perú Negro (Perú)
Kike Iturrizaga
Son de Los Diablos
Vampisoul (2020)
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:12
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Feb. 13, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:12
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
