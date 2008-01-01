Notes: PART A

1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Ali Boulo Santo (Senegal)

Ndaye Faye

Komo Féllé

Frikyiwa – 2004



3) Kimi Djabaté (Guinea-Bissau)

Alidonke

Dindin

Cumbancha - 2023



4) T.P. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo (Benin)

Koutome

Singles & EPs

Acid Jazz UK - 2022



5) Lemed Janvier & Les Volcans de Benin (Benin)

Ametoegniameto

Feut Vert

MY – 19??



6) L’Orchestre Super Rail Band International (Mali)

Eko Ile

Afrodisiac

EMI/Regal - 1972



7) Bassidi Koné (Mali)

Djignouma

Kaira

Remote Records - 2023



8) Ballaké Sissoko & Baba Sissoko (Mali)

Baballake

Sissoko & Sissoko

Homerecords.be - 2019



9) Abdoulaye Traore & Mohamed Diaby (Burkina Faso/Cote d’Ivoire)

Takama Parts 1 & 2

Dabademba

Chapa Blues/Naive – 2010



10) Omniversal Earkestra (Germany)

Chie (feat. Jacoub ‘ Jimmy ‘ Soubeiga)

Le Mali 70

Trikont - 2020



PART B

11) Misty Jean (Haiti)

La Pluma

Herencia Pacífica

Herencia de Timbiquí - 2021



12) Tabou Combo (Haiti)

Gisene

Tanbou Toujou Lou

Ostinato Records - 2016



13) RAM (Haiti)

Negrés Katye Moren

RAM 7: August 1791

Williibelle Publishing & Sales - 2018



14) Sartana de Groupe Mistral (Martinique)

On Dot Bab Enko

Mi Pwessyion

Debs Music - 2008



15) Kafé (Guadeloupe)

Lésé Yo Néyé Bwa Dèyè

Gwo Kafé 3

Disques DEBS International - 2003



16) Orquesta Guayacán (Colombia)

Kaquiry, Kaquiry

Serie Cristal

RMM – 1997



17) Grupo Gualajo, Ezequiel Sinisterra & José Antonio Torres Solis (Colombia)

Botella Vasito

El Pianista de la Selva

Resistancia Music - 2008



18) Semblanzas del Rio Guapi & Prieto Riddiman (Colombia)

Yo-Po-No-Po Prieto Riddiman Remixes

single

Discos Pacífico – 2022



19) M.A. Studio (Colombia)

Morochaje (Version Salsa)

Futuro Niche

Discos Pacífico – 2022



20) Los Pao Paos (México)

Me Encanta la Mota

Los Pao Paos

Devil In The Woods – 2022



21) Grupo Kual? (México)

Corazón Enamorado

Los Reyes de la Cumbia Sonidera (En México)

AVA Records – 2019



22) Los Zheros (Perú)

La Uñita

Perú Selvático :Sonic Expedition into the Peruvian Amazon 1972-1986

Analog Africa - 2022



23) Popy y Sus Pirañas (Perú)

Guayaba

14 MAGnificos Bailables

Vampisoul – 2022



24) Conjunto Perú Negro (Perú)

Kike Iturrizaga

Son de Los Diablos

Vampisoul (2020)