The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
13
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
PART A
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Ali Boulo Santo (Senegal)
Ndaye Faye
Komo Féllé
Frikyiwa – 2004

3) Kimi Djabaté (Guinea-Bissau)
Alidonke
Dindin
Cumbancha - 2023

4) T.P. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo (Benin)
Koutome
Singles & EPs
Acid Jazz UK - 2022

5) Lemed Janvier & Les Volcans de Benin (Benin)
Ametoegniameto
Feut Vert
MY – 19??

6) L’Orchestre Super Rail Band International (Mali)
Eko Ile
Afrodisiac
EMI/Regal - 1972

7) Bassidi Koné (Mali)
Djignouma
Kaira
Remote Records - 2023

8) Ballaké Sissoko & Baba Sissoko (Mali)
Baballake
Sissoko & Sissoko
Homerecords.be - 2019

9) Abdoulaye Traore & Mohamed Diaby (Burkina Faso/Cote d’Ivoire)
Takama Parts 1 & 2
Dabademba
Chapa Blues/Naive – 2010

10) Omniversal Earkestra (Germany)
Chie (feat. Jacoub ‘ Jimmy ‘ Soubeiga)
Le Mali 70
Trikont - 2020

PART B
11) Misty Jean (Haiti)
La Pluma
Herencia Pacífica
Herencia de Timbiquí - 2021

12) Tabou Combo (Haiti)
Gisene
Tanbou Toujou Lou
Ostinato Records - 2016

13) RAM (Haiti)
Negrés Katye Moren
RAM 7: August 1791
Williibelle Publishing & Sales - 2018

14) Sartana de Groupe Mistral (Martinique)
On Dot Bab Enko
Mi Pwessyion
Debs Music - 2008

15) Kafé (Guadeloupe)
Lésé Yo Néyé Bwa Dèyè
Gwo Kafé 3
Disques DEBS International - 2003

16) Orquesta Guayacán (Colombia)
Kaquiry, Kaquiry
Serie Cristal
RMM – 1997

17) Grupo Gualajo, Ezequiel Sinisterra & José Antonio Torres Solis (Colombia)
Botella Vasito
El Pianista de la Selva
Resistancia Music - 2008

18) Semblanzas del Rio Guapi & Prieto Riddiman (Colombia)
Yo-Po-No-Po Prieto Riddiman Remixes
single
Discos Pacífico – 2022

19) M.A. Studio (Colombia)
Morochaje (Version Salsa)
Futuro Niche
Discos Pacífico – 2022

20) Los Pao Paos (México)
Me Encanta la Mota
Los Pao Paos
Devil In The Woods – 2022

21) Grupo Kual? (México)
Corazón Enamorado
Los Reyes de la Cumbia Sonidera (En México)
AVA Records – 2019

22) Los Zheros (Perú)
La Uñita
Perú Selvático :Sonic Expedition into the Peruvian Amazon 1972-1986
Analog Africa - 2022

23) Popy y Sus Pirañas (Perú)
Guayaba
14 MAGnificos Bailables
Vampisoul – 2022

24) Conjunto Perú Negro (Perú)
Kike Iturrizaga
Son de Los Diablos
Vampisoul (2020)

Download Program Podcast
01:59:12 1 Feb. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:12  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 