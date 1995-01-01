Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Mayaoula Mayoni

RUMBA SEBENE

MAYAOULA MAYONI LE GRAND

Editions Discorient - 1982



3) Orchestre Le Peuple Trio Ce.Pa.Kos

TANGO YA LA VIE

ORCHESTRE LE PEUPLE TRIO CE.PA.KOS

Pathe Marconi/ EMI - 1975



4) Le Super Boboto du Congo

BATEY BATOTA

LA RENNAISSANCE DE INTERNATIONAL ORCHESTRE SBB

Editions Nionka – 1980s



5) Teddy Sukami

LE BON SAMARITAIN

TEDDY SUKAMI DE TOUT CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA

Afro Rythmes - 1985



6) Le Commandant Josky Kiambukuta de Bana OK

DOUDOU ABOIE

OUI ÇA VA

Rigo Makengo Productions – 2003



7) Felix Wazekwa

NATURE

BONJOUR MONSIEUR

JPS - 1998



8) Bozi Boziana

ALAIN BOYIKA

DÉSIR FÉMININ (feat, Anti-Choc)

Naelis Music – 2022



9) Général Defao

FEMME PHENO

COPINAGE (with artiste inconnu)

Abacous – 2021



10) JB Mpiana

50 ANS

BALLE DE MATCH

Universal Music Africa - 2022



11) Chella Mputu

VOLEUR D’AMOUR

MOTO AZA KAKA MOTO

GRK Production/Remmy Kilola – 2012 (?)



12) Fally Ipupa

SE YO

FORMULE 7

Elektra France - 2022



13) Gina Efonge

YO NA LINGA

BEST OF GINA EFONGE

Esselta – 2013



14) Papy Tex & Empire Bakuba

MAYI NA MISO

NA KOMI BOYE (PAMELO) – LA REUSSITE DE PAPY TEX MATOLU

ET L’ORCHESTRE EMPIRE BAKUBA

Ngoyarto - 2014



15) Desouza Santu

KASONGA

DISQUE D’OR

Bledar Record – 2018