The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: February 12, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Mayaoula Mayoni
RUMBA SEBENE
MAYAOULA MAYONI LE GRAND
Editions Discorient - 1982
3) Orchestre Le Peuple Trio Ce.Pa.Kos
TANGO YA LA VIE
ORCHESTRE LE PEUPLE TRIO CE.PA.KOS
Pathe Marconi/ EMI - 1975
4) Le Super Boboto du Congo
BATEY BATOTA
LA RENNAISSANCE DE INTERNATIONAL ORCHESTRE SBB
Editions Nionka – 1980s
5) Teddy Sukami
LE BON SAMARITAIN
TEDDY SUKAMI DE TOUT CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA
Afro Rythmes - 1985
6) Le Commandant Josky Kiambukuta de Bana OK
DOUDOU ABOIE
OUI ÇA VA
Rigo Makengo Productions – 2003
7) Felix Wazekwa
NATURE
BONJOUR MONSIEUR
JPS - 1998
8) Bozi Boziana
ALAIN BOYIKA
DÉSIR FÉMININ (feat, Anti-Choc)
Naelis Music – 2022
9) Général Defao
FEMME PHENO
COPINAGE (with artiste inconnu)
Abacous – 2021
10) JB Mpiana
50 ANS
BALLE DE MATCH
Universal Music Africa - 2022
11) Chella Mputu
VOLEUR D’AMOUR
MOTO AZA KAKA MOTO
GRK Production/Remmy Kilola – 2012 (?)
12) Fally Ipupa
SE YO
FORMULE 7
Elektra France - 2022
13) Gina Efonge
YO NA LINGA
BEST OF GINA EFONGE
Esselta – 2013
14) Papy Tex & Empire Bakuba
MAYI NA MISO
NA KOMI BOYE (PAMELO) – LA REUSSITE DE PAPY TEX MATOLU
ET L’ORCHESTRE EMPIRE BAKUBA
Ngoyarto - 2014
15) Desouza Santu
KASONGA
DISQUE D’OR
Bledar Record – 2018
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:04
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Feb. 13, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:04
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
4
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский