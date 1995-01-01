The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Mayaoula Mayoni
RUMBA SEBENE
MAYAOULA MAYONI LE GRAND
Editions Discorient - 1982

3) Orchestre Le Peuple Trio Ce.Pa.Kos
TANGO YA LA VIE
ORCHESTRE LE PEUPLE TRIO CE.PA.KOS
Pathe Marconi/ EMI - 1975

4) Le Super Boboto du Congo
BATEY BATOTA
LA RENNAISSANCE DE INTERNATIONAL ORCHESTRE SBB
Editions Nionka – 1980s

5) Teddy Sukami
LE BON SAMARITAIN
TEDDY SUKAMI DE TOUT CHOC ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA
Afro Rythmes - 1985

6) Le Commandant Josky Kiambukuta de Bana OK
DOUDOU ABOIE
OUI ÇA VA
Rigo Makengo Productions – 2003

7) Felix Wazekwa
NATURE
BONJOUR MONSIEUR
JPS - 1998

8) Bozi Boziana
ALAIN BOYIKA
DÉSIR FÉMININ (feat, Anti-Choc)
Naelis Music – 2022

9) Général Defao
FEMME PHENO
COPINAGE (with artiste inconnu)
Abacous – 2021

10) JB Mpiana
50 ANS
BALLE DE MATCH
Universal Music Africa - 2022

11) Chella Mputu
VOLEUR D’AMOUR
MOTO AZA KAKA MOTO
GRK Production/Remmy Kilola – 2012 (?)

12) Fally Ipupa
SE YO
FORMULE 7
Elektra France - 2022

13) Gina Efonge
YO NA LINGA
BEST OF GINA EFONGE
Esselta – 2013

14) Papy Tex & Empire Bakuba
MAYI NA MISO
NA KOMI BOYE (PAMELO) – LA REUSSITE DE PAPY TEX MATOLU
ET L’ORCHESTRE EMPIRE BAKUBA
Ngoyarto - 2014

15) Desouza Santu
KASONGA
DISQUE D’OR
Bledar Record – 2018

Download Program Podcast
01:59:04 1 Feb. 13, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:04  128Kbps mp3
Stereo
 